परेशानी:दबंग ने चैनसिंहपट्टरी में सड़क किया बंद, केस दर्ज

सुपौल31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दबंग द्वारा सड़क पर बनाया हुआ घर।
  • सदर थाना के चैनसिंहपट्‌टी वार्ड आठ नया नगर में सड़क बंद होने से बढ़ी परेशानी

सदर प्रखंड के चैनसिंहपट्‌टी पंचायत स्थित वार्ड 8 सुपौल-किशनपुर पथ में मिलने वाली सड़क को गांव के कुछ दबंगो ने बांस-बल्ले के सहारे पिछले छह महीने से बंद कर रखा है। इसके कारण आम लोगों को आवागमन करने में काफी परेशानी होती है। इसको लेकर पंचायत के मुखिया सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों ने कई बार अतिक्रमणकारियों को सड़क खाली करने को कहा गया है। लेकिन दबंग अतिक्रमणकारी सड़क खाली करने बजाए मुखिया सहित जनप्रतिनिधि पर ही जूठा केस में फसाने की धमकी दे देता है। इतना ही नहीं इस सड़क पर ग्रामीण स्तर से चंदा कर मिट्टी दिया जा रहा था। लेकिन सड़क के मुहाने पर अतिक्रमणकारियों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिए जाने के कारण कार्य भी अधूरा पड़ा हुआ है। इसको लेकर गांव स्तर पर कई पंचायत भी हुई लेकिन अतिक्रमणकारी सड़क खाली करने को तैयार नहीं है। थाने में आवेदन देकर सड़क अतिक्रमणमुक्त कराने की मांग: इधर, पंचायत की मुखिया कंचन देवी सहित पंसस रूबी देवी, वार्ड सदस्य बेचन कामत, वार्ड पंच गुलाब देवी, ग्रामीण संजीव कुमार ने थाने में आवेदन देकर सड़क अतिक्रमणकारी खाली कराने की मांग की है। दिए आवेदन में कहा है कि गांव के ही बद्री पासवान, रामा पासवान व प्रदीप पासवान ने पंचायत के वार्ड 8 नया नगर से किशनपुर रोड में मिलने वाली सड़क को नया नगर के पास मुहाने पर पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया है। इससे टोले वासियों को निकलने में काफी परेशानी हाेती है। इसको लेकर कई बार पंचायत भी हुई तो इन अतिक्रमणकारियों द्वारा कहा जाता है कि पूरे पंचायत की सड़क को अतिक्रमणमुक्त कराए, इसके बाद ही खाली करेंगे। जबकि इस सड़क से लगभग 1000 की आबादी का आवागमन होता है।

