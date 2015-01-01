पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली, छठ को ले शांति समिति की बैठक:कोरोना महामारी के कारण दीपावली और छठ में भीड़ जुटाना खतरनाक

करजाईन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करजाईन थाना परिसर में दीपावली, छठ पर्व को लेकर थानाध्यक्ष अमित कुमार की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को शांति समिति की बैठक हुई। मौके पर थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस के प्रकोप के कारण इस बार दीपावली एवं छठ पर्व में भीड़ इकठ्ठा नहीं करें। अमन, शांति एवं भाइचारे के साथ पर्व मनाएं।

थाना अध्यक्ष कहा कि पर्व के दिन पुलिस पूरी तरह चौकस रहेगी। नियम का उल्लंघन होने पर कार्रवाई होगी। साथ ही किसी भी प्रकार की अशांति पैदा नहीं हो, इसका ख्याल रखें। इस अवसर पर शशि प्रसाद सिंह, डाॅ रमेश प्रसाद यादव, पूर्व पंसस तारानंद यादव, पैक्स अध्यक्ष राजकुमार सिंह, ज्योति कुमार झा, अजमुल हसन, राजकुमार गुरुमैता, बिंदेश्वर मरीक, मोतलीव अंसारी, मो हकीम, मो वकील, मो महमूद, मो आलम, गोपाल पासवान, राजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव, बलभद्र मुखिया, मो मिंतुल्लाह अंसारी, दुर्गानंद मंडल, मनोज यादव सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें