तैयारी:मतदानकर्मियों के लिए डिस्पैच सेंटर किया तैयार

सोनबर्षाराज2 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव के आखिरी चरण में होने वाले मतदान के लिए प्रखंड मुख्यालय में सोनबर्षा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 442 मतदान केंद्रों के मतदान कर्मियों के लिए बनाए गए डिस्पैच सेंटर में मतदान सामग्रियों के पहुंचने के साथ ही प्रशासनिक गतिविधि में तेजी आ गई हैं।उक्त बाबत बीडीओ कैलाशपति मिश्र ने बताया कि सोनबर्षा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के तीनों प्रखंडों में सोनवर्षाराज प्रखंड के लिए मॉडल स्कूल, पतरघट प्रखंड के लिए उच्च विद्यालय एवं बनमा ईटहरी प्रखंड के लिए कला भवन में डिस्पेच सेंटर बनाया गया है। जहां मतदानकर्मियों को निर्धारित तिथि 5 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से योगदान कर भुगतान राशि समैत चुनाव सामग्री एवं कोविड 19 के मद्देनजर बचाव हेतु उपलब्ध कराए गए आवश्यक सामग्री को प्राप्त कर वाहन कोषांग से आवंटित वाहन से मतदान केंद्र के लिए प्रस्थान करना होगा।

