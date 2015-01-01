पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:ढाला पर मिट्टी कार्य नहीं होने से लोग हो रहे दुर्घटना के शिकार, विभाग बना लापरवाह, लोगों में आक्रोश

बलुआ बाजार2 दिन पहले
रेलवे ढाला पर बने गढ्ढे के बीच वाहन निकालते चालक।
  • डोडरा में नई रेल लाइन बिछाने के बाद रेलवे ढाला पर मिट्टी कार्य नहीं होने से परेशानी

छातापुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के क्वार्टर चौक स्थित डोडरा में नई रेल लाइन बिछाने के बाद रेलवे ढाला पर मिट्टी कार्य नहीं होने से आयदिन दुर्घटना की संभावना बनी रहती है। जिस कारण लोगों को अवागमन में भारी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। आलम यह है कि मिट्टी कार्य नहीं होने से ढाला पर रेलवे लाइन काफी ऊंचा हो गया है। जिसकी वजह से दो पहिया समेत अन्य वाहनों को पार करने में आयदिन लोग दुर्घटना के शिकार हो रहे हैं। बताते चलें कि इस पथ से होकर प्रतिदिन हजारों वाहन की आवाजाही हो रही है। लिहाज लोगों ने रेलवे विभाग पर लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया है। लोगों का कहना है कि रेलवे लाइन बिछाने का कार्य एक माह पूर्व ही लगभग पूरा हो चुका है। लेकिन विभाग की ओर से मिट्टी कार्य को लेकर सिर्फ खानापूर्ति की गई है। जिस कारण महज कुछ ही दिनों में मिट्टी हट जाने के कारण गढ्ढा बन गया है। जिस कारण वाहन पार करना खतरे से खाली नहीं है। लोगों ने बताया कि इससे पूर्व ढाला पर मिट्टी कार्य नहीं होने के कारण एक बाइक चालक दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया था जो आज तक कोमा में है। और आज भी वो व्यक्ति जिंदगी से जूझ रहा है। मालूम हो कि सहरसा से फारबिसगंज कब बीच आमान परिवर्तन का कार्य किया जा रहा है। जिस कारण इस मार्ग पर जोर शोर से कार्य किया जा रहा है। लेकिन विभाग के लापरवाही के कारण आज भी कई जगहों पर रेलवे ढाला पर मिट्टी कार्य नहीं किया गया है। जिस कारण लोगों को अवागमन में काफी दिक्कते हो रही है। हालांकि इसको लेकर कई बार संवेदकों को सूचित किया जा चुका है। जिसके बाद संबंधित समस्या को जल्द ठीक करने का आश्वासन दिया जाता है। लेकिन अभी तक इस दिशा में किसी भी प्रकार की पहल नहीं की गई है। हालांकि इसको लेकर ललितग्राम स्टेशन पर कार्य करवा रहे मुंशी दीपक सिंह का कहना है कि संबंधित समस्या को लेकर विभाग को सूचित किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि ढाला पर मिट्टी कार्य जल्द पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

