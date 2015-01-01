पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:जिले में चार जगह पर हुए सड़क हादसों में आठ लोग जख्मी, चार की हालत गंभीर, इलाजरत

बलुआ बाजार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एनएच-57 पर इसी ऑटो में कार ने मारी थी टककर।
  • ललितग्राम ओपी क्षेत्र के क्वाटर चौक के समीप एनएच-57 पर कार ने ऑटो में मारी टक्कर
  • एक ही दिन में सिमराही बाजार, त्रिवेणीगंज और प्रतापगंज इलाके में हुए सड़क हादसे

ललितग्राम ओपी क्षेत्र के क्वाटर चौक के समीप एनएच-57 पर रविवार की शाम तेज रफ्तार कार ने सवारी से भरे ऑटो को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। इसमें पांच लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों में तीन महिला, एक युवक समेत 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध शामिल हैं। इधर, इस घटना में 65 वर्षीय लाल बहादुर साह की स्थिति नाजुक बनी हुई है। हालांकि घटना के बाद लोगों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए नरपतगंज और प्रतापगंज अस्पताल भेज दिया। वहीं टक्कर के बाद कार चालक कार लेकर भाग निकला। इधर हादसे की सूचना मिलने पर गश्ती कर रहे भीमपुर थाना के एसएआई संजय कुमार शुक्ला ने नरपतगंज के आसपास भाग रहे चालक को पकड़ लिया।
एनएच-57 पर जेपी चौक के पास ट्रक-बाइक की टक्कर में एक जख्मी
राघोपुर|थाना क्षेत्र के सिमराही बाजार जेपी चौक स्थित एनएच-57 पर शनिवार की रात एक अज्ञात ट्रक ने एक बाइक सवार को धक्का मार दिया। इसमें बाइक चालक करजाईन मांसपुर वार्ड 11 निवासी धीरेंद्र कुमार यादव उर्फ धीरू का दोनों पैर टूट गया। जिसे स्थानीय लोगों ने अपने सहयोग से राघोपुर रेफरल अस्पताल पहुचाया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बताया कि उसका दोनों पैरों का हड्डी पूरी तरह टूट चुका है। जिस कारण उसका बेहतर इलाज के लिए उसे बाहर रेफर कर दिया। जख्मी धीरू यादव ने बताया वह किसी निजी काम से राघोपुर आया था। बताया कि अपने काम खत्म कर वह अपने घर मांसपुर जा रहा था। उसी क्रम में उसे सिमराही बाजार स्थित जीपी चोक एनएच 57 पर सड़क पर करने में एक अज्ञात ट्रक ने धक्का मार दिया।

बभनगामा-श्यामनगर पथ पर बेलोखरी के पास घटना, निर्माणाधीन पुल के खंभे से टकराई बाइक

त्रिवेणीगंज | थाना क्षेत्र के बभनगामा-श्यामनगर पथ पर बेलोखरी स्थित निर्माणाधीन पुल के पास बैरिकेडिंग नहीं रहने के कारण एक बाइक सवार अनियंत्रित हो कर अर्धनिर्मित पुल के खंभे से टकरा गया। इस दुर्घटना में बाइक सवार गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पिपरा थाना क्षेत्र के अमहा पंचायत के झिटकीयाही वार्ड 15 निवासी 32 वर्षीय विजेंद्र कुमार शनिवार देर शाम अपने ससुराल त्रिवेणीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के लतौना से वापस घर झिटकीयाही जा रहे थे। इसी क्रम में बभनगामा-श्यामनगर पथ पर बेलोखरी पुल पर बैरिकेडिंग नही रहने से बाइक सवार का संतुलन बिगड़ गया। जिससे बाइक सवार गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। वहीं घटना में बाइक भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। स्थानीय लोगों ने जख्मी व्यक्ति को आनन-फानन में अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉक्टर ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहोशी के हालात में जख्मी व्यक्ति को बेहतर इलाज के लिए बाहर रेफर कर दिया गया।

मधुबनी में एनएच-57 पर ट्रक पलटने के बाद ग्रामीणों की भीड़।
मधुबनी में एनएच-57 पर ट्रक पलटने के बाद ग्रामीणों की भीड़।

प्रतापगंज थाना सीमा के समीप दुर्घटना, चालक को झपकी आने से चावल लदा ट्रक पलटा, कोई हताहत नहीं

बलुआ बाजार | ललितग्राम ओपी क्षेत्र में रविवार को ओपी और प्रतापगंज थाना सीमा के समीप झपकी आने के कारण चावल लदा ट्रक एनएच के किनारे 15 फिट नीचे गड्ढे में जा गिरी। इस घटना में चालक बाल बाल बच गए। हालांकि इस घटना में चालक मलकीत सिंह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। बहरहाल, ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से घायल चालक को प्रतापगंज पीएचसी भर्ती करा गया है। घटना करीब 2 बजे की है। बताया जा रहा है कि ट्रक पीबी 10 एचई 9417 नम्बर की ट्रक कटिहार से चावल लेकर रायबरेली यूपी जा रहा था। उसी क्रम में प्रतापगंज थाना और ओपी के सीमा के एक पुलिया के समीप चालक को झपकी आ गया। जिस कारण चालक ट्रक पर अपना नियंत्रण खो दिया। जिस वजह से चावल लदा ट्रक एनएच के 15 फिट नीचे गड्ढे में पलट गई। इधर, घटना को देखते आसपास के क्षेत्र के ग्रामीण घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। लिहाजा ट्रक में फंसे चालक को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद ग्रामीणों ने सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया।

