गड़बड़ी:आरोपों से घिरे रिटायर्ड प्रधान सहायक काे ईओ ने दिया सेवा विस्तार, बिना अनुमति दे रहे वेतन

सुपौल2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर पंचायत निर्मली के प्रधान सहायक राम कुमार सिंह के खिलाफ जांच में अाराेपाें की हुई थी पुष्टि
  • विभाग ने दिया था स्पष्ट निर्देश, संविदा पर नहीं रखे जा सकते दोषी पाए गए कर्मी

जिले के नगर पंचायत निर्मली में सेवा निवृति के 8 माह बाद भी बगैर विभागीय आदेश व विज्ञापन प्रकाशन किए कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी द्वारा अवैध तरीके से प्रधान सहायक की बहाली कर दिए जाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। जानकारी के अनुसार नगर पंचायत निर्मली के प्रधान सहायक रामकुमार सिंह की सेवा निवृति 31 जनवरी 2020 को हुई। इसके बाद तत्कालीन कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने सेवानिवृत प्रधान सहायक से संविदा पर कार्य लेने के लिए विभाग को पत्र भेजा लेकिन विभाग द्वारा स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया गया कि दोषी कर्मी काे संविदा पर किसी भी हाल में रखा नहीं जा सकता है। नगर पंचायत बोर्ड की बैठक में भी इस बात पर चर्चा की गई। हालांकि तत्कालीन कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी विभागीय आदेशानुसार तत्काल संविदा पर रखने की कार्रवाई काे स्थगित कर दिया लेकिन 04 जुलाई 2020 को जब नए कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी डॉ. जर्नादन प्रसाद वर्मा अपना योगदान लिए तो आनन-फानन में बिना विभागीय आदेश के ही सेवानिवृत प्रधान सहायक रामकुमार सिंह को संविदा पर बहाल कर अवैध उगाही की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी। आठ माह तक नहीं दिया प्रभार, फिर हुआ बहाल संविदा पर बहाल के लिए नगर विकास विभाग व एसडीएम द्वारा असहमति प्रदान करने के कारण नगर पंचायत बोर्ड की बैठक दिनांक 01 जून 2020 में दावा किया गया था। लेकिन बोर्ड उसे रद्द कर दिया। बावजूद ईओ ने संविदा पर सेवानिवृत प्रधान सहायक को रखा। सबसे दिलचस्प बात तो यह है कि श्री सिंह द्वारा सेवानिवृति के आठ माह बाद भी संपूर्ण प्रभार विभागीय कर्मी को नहीं सौंपा और नौवें महीने 10 सितम्बर 2020 को डाटा इंट्री ऑपरेटर के सहयोग से श्री सिंह को संविदा पर बहाल कर दिया।

बिना विज्ञापन प्रकाशन के दे दिया सेवा विस्तार
इधर, विभागीय संकल्प में स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि जिस पर किसी भी तरह का वित्तीय जांच लंबित हो, अंकक्षण आपत्ति हो, अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई की गई हो या उक्त पद पर पदोन्नति लंबित हो वैसे पद पर सेवा विस्तार नहीं किया जा सकता है। इतना ही नहीं संविदा पर रखने से पूर्व अखबार के माध्यम से विज्ञापन भी प्रकाशित किया जाना है। बावजूद कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी डॉ. जर्नादन प्रसाद वर्मा ने विभागीय निर्देश की अवहेलना करते हुए न तो विज्ञापन का प्रकाशन कराया और न ही विभाग के किसी आदेश को माना और सेवा निवृत्त प्रधान सहायक रामकुमार सिंह को संविदा पर रख लिया गया। इतना ही नहीं ईओ द्वारा इनका वेतन भी भुगतान कर दिया गया है।

आवास योजना में उगाही का सेवानिवृत्त प्रधान सहायक पर साबित हुआ था आरोप
मालूम हो कि नगर पंचायत निर्मली के आवास योजना के लाभुकों ने प्रधान सहायक पर अवैध उगाही कर आवास देने का आरोप लगाया था। इसको लेकर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने जांच भी की थी। जांच के दौरान लगाए गए आरोप सही पाए गए थे। इसके बाद एसडीएम ने आरोपी प्रधान सहायक पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए नपं के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को लिखा था। इतना ही नहीं विभाग द्वारा बार-बार मांग करने के बाद भी अंकेक्षण प्रतिवेदन नहीं सौंपने के कारण नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग पटना द्वारा श्री सिंह का वेतन भी स्थगित किया गया। बावजूद वर्तमान कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी द्वारा विभाग से बिना आदेश लिए ही प्रधान सहायक का वेतन भी भुगतान कर दिया।

बोर्ड को किसी भी तरह का निर्णय लेने का है पावर
जब मुख्य पार्षद दुलारी देवी के मोबाइल पर कॉल की गई तो उनके पुत्र जगरनाथ कामत ने फोन रिसिव किया। उन्होंने बताया कि विभाग का क्या निर्देश है उससे बोर्ड को कोई मतलब नहीं है। बोर्ड को किसी भी तरह का निर्णय लेने का पावर है। बोर्ड को कार्य करने के लिए कर्मी चाहिए। उनपर क्या आरोप है और नहीं है उनसे कोई मतलब नहीं है।

फोन पर नहीं बता सकते आॅफिस में हाेगी विशेष बात
सेवा निवृत्त प्रधान सहायक रामकुमार सिंह को संविदा पर बोर्ड द्वारा रखा गया है। फोन पर ज्यादा कुछ नहीं बता सकते हैं। कार्यालय आईए तब विशेष बातचीत होगी।
- डॉ. जर्नादन प्रसाद वर्मा, ईओ, नगर पंचायत निर्मली।

