पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विधानसभा चुनाव:चुनावी सभा की अनुमति के समय बतानी होगी खर्च व संभावित भीड़ की संख्या

सुपौल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चुनाव में मतदान करवाने को लेकर प्रशिक्षण लेते चुनाव कर्मी।
  • रैली, जुलूस और सभा के लिए पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर दी जाएगी राजनीतिक दलों को अनुमति

विधानसभा में नेताओं की सभा और जुलूस के लिए भी निर्वाचन आयोग ने कई गाइडलाइन जारी किए हैं। विधानसभा चुनाव में रैली-जुलूस और सभा के लिए पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर अनुमति मिलेगी। राजनैतिक पार्टी व प्रत्याशियों को आम सभा, जुलूस लाउडस्पीकर और चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान वाहन के प्रयोग के साथ हेलीपैड आदि के उपयोग की स्वीकृति और अनुमोदन के लिए एकल खिड़की की व्यवस्था की गई है। उम्मीदवार या राजनीतिक दलों के आवेदन पर पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर अनुमति मिलेगी। किसी भी कार्यक्रम के बारे में राजनीतिक दलों और उम्मीदवारों को 48 घंटे पहले आवेदन दाखिल करना होगा। उम्मीदवारों को इस बात की भी जानकारी देनी होगी की कार्यक्रम पर कितना खर्च आएगा। जिन आवेदनों को निपटाने में 24 घंटे से ज्यादा लगेंगे उनके बारे में निर्वाचन अधिकारी के पास रिपोर्ट देनी होगी।

नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर होगी कार्रवाई
विधानसभा चुनाव में राजनीतिक दल और उम्मीदवारों को परेशानी से बचाने के लिए एकल खिड़की की व्यवस्था की गई है। जहां एक जगह ही सभी कामों का निपटारा किया जाएगा। चुनाव में सभी प्रकार की अनुमति आदर्श आचार संहिता एवं कोविड-19 के दिशा निर्देशों के अनुपालन करने के शर्तों के अधीन ही दी जाएगी। रैली, जुलूस एवं सभा के दौरान आदर्श आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन पर संबंधित विस के अफसरों की नजर रहेगी। नियम के उल्लंघन मामले में निर्वाची पदाधिकारी व अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी के द्वारा कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने पर संबंधित निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी या अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी द्वारा दोषी के विरुद्ध तुरंत एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी। वहीं ऐसा व्यक्ति जो कोविड-19 के अंतर्गत निर्गत किए गए आदेशों का अनुपालन नहीं करने वालों के विरुद्ध भी कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

लाउडस्पीकर बजाने के लिए सिंगल विंडो पर देना होगा प्रत्याशी को आवेदन
रैली व जुलूस आयोजन करने वाले राजनीतिक दल को आवेदन समर्पित करना होगा, रैली व जुलूस स्थल पर लाउडस्पीकर की अनुमति संबंधित अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी से प्राप्त करनी होगी। रैली में कितने लोग भाग लेंगे व कितने समय तक चलेगा। उसमें कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की पालन पूरी तरह से हो। इन सभी की जानकारी आवेदन में देना होगा। डीपीआरओ संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि चुनावी सभा में सामाजिक दूरी और कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के जारी निर्देशों का पालन करना होगा। पांचों विस क्षेत्रों में 07 नवंबर को मतदान होना है। नामांकन की प्रक्रिया खत्म होने के बाद प्रत्याशी की जोर शोर से प्रचार-प्रसार चल रही है। इधर, रैली और सभाओं में भी कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन होता नहीं दिख रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें