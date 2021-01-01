पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजा सुनाई:हत्या में बाप-बेटे को उम्रकैद, 50-50 हजार रूपए जुर्माना

सुपौल2 घंटे पहले
  • एडीजे पंचम कमलेशचंद्र मिश्र की कोर्ट ने सुनाई सजा, उदयकांत की हत्या का मामला

हत्या मामले में एडीजे पंचम कमलेशचंद्र मिश्र की कोर्ट ने सत्र वाद संख्या 132/2018 में सुनवाई करते हुए दोषी मिले दो लोगों को अभियोजन साक्ष्य के आधार पर उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई है। कोर्ट ने दोनों दोषियों को धारा 341/34 में 15 दिन साधारण कारावास, 323/34 में 6 माह साधारण कारावास और धारा 302/34 में आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। दोषियों को 50-50 हजार रुपए का अर्थदंड लगाया गया। अर्थदंड की राशि जमा नहीं करने पर दो वर्ष का अतिरिक्त साधारण कारावास काटना होगा। सभी सजाएं साथ-साथ चलेंगी। कारावास में बिताई गई अवधि को सजा में समायोजित किया जाएगा। दोषियों में सदर थाना क्षेत्र के एकमा निवासी शिवचंद्र झा और अजीत कुमार झा हैं। शिवचंद्र पर अपने ही भाई और अजीत पर अपने चाचा उदयकांत झा को आंगन में लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर हत्या करने का केस चल रहा था। घटना 1 अगस्त 2017 की दोपहर 1 बजे हुई थी। मृत व्यक्ति की पत्नी पूनम देवी के फर्द बयान पर सदर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई थी। मामले के विचारण के दौरान अभियोजन की ओर से चिकित्सक, केस के अनुसंधानकर्ता समेत 7 गवाहों का बयान जज के समक्ष कराया गया। अभियोजन की ओर से अपर लोक अभियोजक ललन प्रसाद सिंह और बचाव पक्ष की ओर से अधिवक्ता राजेश सिंह ने बहस में भाग लिया।

2017 में पूजा करने जाने के दौरान हुई थी मारपीट
पूनम ने फर्द बयान में कहा है कि 1 अगस्त 2017 को पूजा घर जा रही थी। उनके भैंसुर शिवचंद्र झा की पत्नी पूजा करने से मना करने लगी। भैंसुर समेत उनकी पत्नी, बेटी और बेटे अजीत कुमार झा मारपीट करने लगे। पूनम के पति उदयकांत को आरोपियों ने पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। उदयकांत को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था, जहां से उसे डीएमसीएच रेफर किया गया था। डीएमसीएच से पीएमसीएच रेफर किया गया। जहां पीएमसीएच में इलाज के दौरान 3 अगस्त 2017 को उनकी मौत हो गई। अस्पताल थाना द्वारा पटना में पूनम का फर्द बयान लिया गया और उसके आधार पर सदर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई थी।

