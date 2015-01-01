पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:निर्देशों का पालन करें निजी स्कूल व कोचिंग

वीरपुर42 मिनट पहले
सोमवार को वीरपुर में बैठक करते निजी स्कूल के संचालक।

बसंतपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के निजी स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक सोमवार को मुख्यालय स्थित लिटिल फ्लावर होम रेसीडेंशियल स्कूल परिसर में हुई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता अम्बिका झा ने की। इस दौरान सर्वसम्मति से कई निर्णयों लिए गए। बैठक में आरटीई के तहत सरकार पर बकाया राशि के भुगतान के लिए दबाब डालने का मुद्दा उठाया गया। वहीं प्रखंड क्षेत्र में कई निजी विद्यालय अब भी संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। इस पर खास तौर पर अमल करने की बात कही गई। कहा कि वैसे निजी स्कूल और कोचिंग जो सरकार के गाइडलाइंस का अनुपालन नहीं कर रहे हैं, उन्हें खास तौर पर जानकारी दी जाए कि वे अपने विद्यालय व संस्थान को बंद रखें। ताकि उन पर किसी भी प्रकार की सरकारी कार्रवाई ना हो। इसके अलावा आगामी 25 नवंबर को सिमराही में आयोजित बैठक और 27 नवंबर को पटना के सम्मेलन में शामिल होने पर विमर्श किया गया। बैठक में अभय कुमार सिंह, श्रद्धाकान्त झा, विजय देव, मिथिलेश झा, अफजल हुसैन, ओमप्रकाश मेहता आिद थे।

