जीवन में आगे बढ़ने के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा लचीलापन लाना जरूरी होगा। परिस्थिति के साथ समझौता कर ले। जीवन के लक्ष्य के प्रति प्रगति देखने के लिए मन में सकारात्मक विचार होना जरूरी होता है जो आपकी निर्णय क्षमता और कार्यक्षमता को भी बढ़ाता है। इसलिए सकारात्मक सोच पर ध्यान दें। योजना पूरी बनाकर ही आगे बढ़े। करियर: करियर में आर्थिक प्रगति ना देख पाना काम का उत्साह कम करा सकता है।\r\n\r\n
लव: पार्टनर द्वारा बताई गई बातों की गोपनीयता रखें।\r\n\r\n
हेल्थ: बदन दर्द सता सकता है।",luckyColor:"पीला",luckyNumber:"1"}},rashiYearly:null,recentlyVisitedRashiType:"today",numerologyToday:null,numerologyYearly:null},governance:{privacyPolicy:null,termsAndService:null,rss:null,cookiePolicy:null,advertise:null,mahindraxuv:null,contactUs:null},common:{loadingState:{loadingState:"complete"},show404Page:!1,hasAdBlock:!1,errorMessage:null,hasAcceptedPolicy:!1,refreshAdUnits:{},remoteConfig:{ipl:{calendarFileId:"calendar_new_",folderPath:"cricket/ipl/hindi/",seriesId:"3978",standingFileId:"standing_3978_"},elections:{bihar:{countingType:"",countingDayViewEnabled:!1,countingStarted:!1,refreshDuration:15e3,kycRefreshDuration:15e3},mp:{countingType:"",countingDayViewEnabled:!1,countingStarted:!1,refreshDuration:15e3,kycRefreshDuration:15e3}},__default__:{ipl:{seriesId:"3978",calendarFileId:"calendar_new_",standingFileId:"standing_3978_",folderPath:"cricket/ipl/hindi/"},cpl:{seriesId:"3957",calendarFileId:"calendar_new_domestic_westindies_",standingFileId:"standing_3957_",folderPath:"cricket/cpl/hindi/"}}},navigationStackLength:0},widgets:{standings:null,matchStats:null,extendedStats:null,schedulePage:null,iplListing:null,listingData:null,electionHomeLinks:null,electionDates:null,electionKycData:null,electionCountingData:null,constituencyDetail:null,candidateDetail:null}}