सेमिनार का आयोजन:बाल्मीकि का आचरण सुधर सकता है तो बच्चों में तो होती है अपार संभावनाएं: डीजे

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कार्यक्रम का उद्‌घाटन करते जिला जज व अन्य।
  • जेजे एक्ट 2015 और पॉक्सो एक्ट 2012 की जागरूकता को लेकर व्यवहार न्यायालय में सेमिनार का किया गया आयोजन

हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश पर सुपौल कोर्ट में जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश शशि भूषण प्रसाद सिंह की अध्यक्षता में बाल अपराध पर अंकुश लगाने व इनके उज्जवल भविष्य बनाने को लेकर सेमिनार का आयोजन किया गया। मौके पर बच्चों के बेहतर भविष्य बनाने व संवारने के संबंध में चर्चा की गई। इससे पूर्व कार्यक्रम का जिला जज शशि भूषण प्रसाद सिंह, परिवार न्यायालय के प्रधान जज मदन किशोर कौशिक, एडीजे तृतीय रवि रंजन मिश्रा ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर शुभारंभ किया। सेमिनार में जेजे एक्ट 2015 व पॉक्सो एक्ट 2012 अधिनियम पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि बच्चे देश का भविष्य होते हैं तथा महिलाएं समाज की आर्किटेक्ट होती है। अगर सभी स्टेक होल्डर इन प्रावधानों का सही भावना के साथ पालन करते हैं तो बच्चों के खिलाफ अपराधों को नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है और इनके अधिकारों की रक्षा की जा सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर प्रौढ़ बाल्मीकि के आचरण में सुधार हो सकता है तो बच्चों के आचरण में तो सुधार की अपार संभावनाएं होती है। इसके लिए सभी काे अति संवेदनशील होकर इनके अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए काम करना होगा।

सेमीनार के दौरान इन नियमों पर की गई विशेष चर्चा
एडीजे तृतीय रविरंजन मिश्र ने इन अधिनियमों को वास्तविक रूप में आने का सम्पूर्ण इतिहास बताते हुए इन एक्टों को रिफार्म फिलॉसफी बताया। जेजेबी के प्रधान मजिस्ट्रेट विवेक कुमार मिश्रा ने जेजे एक्ट 2015 और जेजे रूल 2017 के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत में सीजेएम विवेक राय ने अपने संबाेधन से सभी का स्वागत किया। इस दौरान जिला विधिज्ञ संघ के सचिव सुधीर कुमार झा, प्रभारी सीएस डॉ. मेजर शशि भूषण प्रसाद, एडीजे द्वितीय इसरार अहमद, अधिवक्ता हेमकांत झा आदि ने भी इन प्रावधानों के क्रियान्वयन में आने वाले व्यवहारिक समस्याओं को सामने रखा।

बच्चों व महिलाओं के लिए बेहतर माहौल देने का दोनों एक्ट में समुचित प्रावधान
परिवार न्यायालय के प्रधान न्यायाधीश मदन किशोर कौशिक ने इन दोनों एक्ट के प्रावधानों का सही रूप में ग्रास रूट पर कार्य नहीं होने पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि इन एक्टों में बच्चों एवं महिलाओं के लिए बेहतर माहौल देने का समुचित प्रावधान है। लेकिन जानकारी व जागरूकता की कमी के कारण इन प्रावधानों का सही रूप से क्रियान्वयन नहीं हो पा रहा है। उन्होंने इस प्रकार के आयोजन पर जोर दिया। एडीजे प्रथम अशोक कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि जेजे एक्ट के तहत जमानत आवेदन की आवश्यकता नहीं होती है। उन्होंने सेक्सन 18 का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि कुछ गंभीर अपराधों को छोड़कर शेष में आवेदन पत्र की भी आवश्यकता नहीं होती है।

सभी जजों ने किया स्रोताओं के पूछे गए प्रश्नों का समाधान
तृतीय सत्र में विचारों का आदान-प्रदान तथा प्रश्नकाल रखा गया। इस दौरान अधिवक्ता नागेन्द्र नारायण ठाकुर, वीरेन्द्र कुमार झा, जेजे बोर्ड की वरीय सदस्य अफसरी इल्ताफ ने कई प्रश्न सदन में रखी। जिसका समाधान जिला जज शशि भूषण प्रसाद सिंह, परिवार न्यायालय के प्रधान न्यायाधीश मदन किशोर कौशिक, एडीजे षष्ठम पाठक आलोक कौशिक, अवर न्यायाधीश प्रथम वीरपुर कन्हैया लाल यादव, जेजेबी के प्रधान मजिस्ट्रेट विवेक मिश्र, बाल संरक्षण पदाधिकारी भास्कर कश्यप, पर्यवीक्षा पदाधिकारी ओमप्रकाश पांडेय ने जवाब देकर किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन जेजेबी के सदस्य भगवान जी पाठक ने किया। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव व सेमिनार के नोडल पदाधिकारी ज्योति कुमार कश्यप ने किया।

