मौसम बदलतें ही बढ़े मरीज:मौसमी बीमारियों से अस्पतालों में बढ़े मरीज

सुपौल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ओपीडी में 208 मरीज पहुंचे, पीएम सुरक्षित मातृत्व योजना के तहत पहुंची 40 महिला

जिले में ठंड ने अचानक से जोरदार दस्तक दी है। पिछले 4 दिनों से तापमान में भारी गिरावट आई है। सुबह में 11 बजे तक सड़कों पर कुहासा छाया रहा। कुहासे के वजह से विजिबिलिटी भी कम हो गई है। बढ़ती ठंड के कारण लोग भी घर से निकलने सेेेे परहेज कर रहे हैं। पहले के मुकाबले लोग सड़कों पर कम नजर आ रहे है। सड़कों पर चलने वाले वाहन की रफ्तार भी धीमी पड़ गई है। बुधवार को पूरे दिन सूरज देवता के लोगों को दर्शन नहीं हुए। पूरे दिन चली ठंडी हवाओं में कनकनी भी बरकरार रही। सुबह के वक्त सड़कों पर निकलने वाले लोग ठिठुरते नजर आए। सर्द मौसम का असर सेहत पर भी पड़ने लगा है। मौसमी बीमारियों की वजह से मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ रही है। सदर अस्पताल में सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार के पीड़ितों की संख्या बढ़ी है। सरकारी गैर सरकारी अस्पतालों के ओपीडी में मरीजों की भीड़ पहुंच रही है। बुधवार को पिछले 10 दिनों के मुकाबले सबसे अधिक मरीज पहुंचे। बुधवार को सदर अस्पताल कें ओपीडी में 208 मरीज पहुचें जिसमें 40 महिला मरीज प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व योजना के तहत जांच करवाने पहुंची थी। जानकारी देते हुए सदर अस्पताल में कार्यरत डॉ अजय कुमार झा कहते है की कोराेना के कारण वैसे भी मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार गिरावट आ रही थी। पहले जहां इस मौसम में 500 से अधिक मरीज प्रतिदिन अस्पताल पहुंचते थे। कोराना के प्रकोप के कारण अब लोग अस्पताल आने से परहेज कर रहे है। गंभीर बीमारी होने पर ही लोग अस्पताल का रुख कर रहें है। ठंड का प्रकोप लगातार बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में लोगों को अभी लापरवाही बरतने से परहेज करना चाहिए।

