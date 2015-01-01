पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:परमिटेड वाहनों के लिए खोली गई इंडो-नेपाल सीमा

वीरपुरएक घंटा पहले
भीमनगर बॉर्डर पर नेपाल जाने के इंतजार में लगे मालवाहक ट्रक।
  • बंद है दोनों देशों से जुड़ी सीमा, आमलोगों और वाहनों की आवाजाही पर प्रतिबंध कायम

तीसरे चरण के चुनाव को लेकर भारत-नेपाल की सीमा 6 नवंबर की मध्य रात्रि से पूरी तरह सील है। नेपाल की ओर जाने वाली सभी गाड़ियों पर रोक लगी है। चुनाव के बाद सील सीमा को 07 नवंबर की देर रात खोली गई। हालांकि इस सीमा सील का स्थानीय लोगों पर कोई खास असर नहीं पड़ा। क्योंकि पहले भी वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना को लेकर नेपाल से आने वाले और नेपाल जाने वाले लोगों पर प्रतिबंध लगा हुआ था। कोविड-19 को लेकर 23 मार्च से ही भारत-नेपाल की सीमा आमलोगों और आम वाहनों के लिए बंद है। केवल कस्टम द्वारा परमिटेड वाहनों को और बाढ़ अवधि के दौरान जल संसाधन विभाग के अभियंताओं को नेपाल आने-जाने की अनुमति दी गई है। इधर, 07 नवंबर की देर रात जब भारत-नेपाल की सीमा को खोली गई तो पहले की तरह ही नियम और शर्तें लागू रहा। करीब साढ़े 8 महीने तक भारत-नेपाल की सीमा कोविड को लेकर नियमानुसार बंद रहने से आमलोगों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के करीब 10 जिले के लोगों के रिश्ते नेपाल में होने के कारण शादी और श्राद्ध जैसे अवसरों पर भी लोग अपने रिश्तेदार के घर नहीं पहुंच सके हैं। सीधे सड़क से जाने के इच्छुक लोगों को विशेष परेशानी है। लंबे अरसे से नेपाल-भारत की सीमा बंद होने के कारण जरूरतमंद लोग पगडंडियों के सहारे अपनी जरूरत और रोजमर्रा के सामान खरीदने भारतीय प्रभाग में पहुंच जाते हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि भारत-नेपाल की सीमा को कोविड के वजह से बंद किये जाने के बाद नेपाल में जहां एक ओर महंगाई बढ़ी है। नेपाल के सबसे बड़े महापर्व दशहरा के मौके पर भी लोगो को कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ा। सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के लोगों को अब भी सीमा पर ढील मिलने का इंतजार है। एसएसबी 45वीं बटालियन के कमांडेंट एचके गुप्ता ने कहा कि इंडो-नेपाल सीमा परमिटेड वाहनों के लिए खोल दी गई है। लेकिन पूरी तरह से खाेले जाने को लेकर कोई आदेश नहीं मिला है।

