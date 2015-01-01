पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हृदय विदारक घटना:खाना बनाने के दौरान घर में लगी आग में जिंदा जला मासूम, एक लाख नकद भी जलकर राख

सुपौल42 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को सुपौल में घटना के बाद दहाड़ मारकर रोती मासूम प्रियांशु की मां व अन्य।
  • नगर के ब्रह्मस्थान स्थित पुनर्वास वार्ड 16 में दोपहर के समय हुई घटना
  • रसोई गैस का सिलेंडर लीक होने से किचन से उठी आग की लपटें
  • शहर के ब्रह्मस्थान तक पहुंचने में दमकल गाड़ी को लग गए एक घंटे, लोगों में है आक्रोश

जिला मुख्यालय के ब्रह्मस्थान स्थित पुनर्वास वार्ड 16 में मंगलवार की दोपहर करीब 12:30 बजे खाना बनाने के दौरान रसोई गैस सिलेंडर में लीकेज से लगी आग में एक घर सहित सामान जलकर राख हो गया। घटना में घर में सो रहा एक 3 वर्षीय मासूम बालक की भी झुलसने से दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार ब्रह्मस्थान पुनर्वास वार्ड 16 निवासी दीप नारायण सिंह की पत्नी रिंकू देवी घर में दोपहर का खाना बना रही थी। वहीं, दूसरे कमरे में उनका 3 वर्षीय दिव्यांग पुत्र प्रियांशु कुमार सोया हुआ था। अचानक गैस लीकेज के कारण रसोई में आग लग गई। जो देखते ही देखते पूरे घर में फैल गई। आग लगने के साथ ही रिंकू देवी अपनी एक वर्षीय पुत्री को लेकर किसी तरह घर से निकल गई। लेकिन पुत्र प्रियांशु कुमार दूसरे रूम में सोया ही रह गया। जब तक लोग जमा होते, तब तक आग ने पूरे घर को अपनी जद में ले लिया था। वहीं, लोगों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। जिसके बाद आग की तपिश से जागने के बाद चौकी के नीचे छिपे दिव्यांग प्रियंाशु कुमार को बाहर निकाला गया, लेकिन वह आग की लपटों से गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया था। इसके बाद आनन-फानन में स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा गंभीर रूप से झुलसे मासूम को सदर अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां डॉक्टर ने बच्चे को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

कर्जदारों को देने के लिए घर में रखा था एक लाख नकद
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि आग लगने के बाद घटना की सूचना तुरंत अग्निशमन विभाग के अधिकारियों को दी गई। लेकिन अग्निशमन वाहन एक घंटे बाद घटना स्थल पर पहुंचा। तब तक घर पूरी तरह से जल चुका था। स्थानीय लोगों ने जैसे-तैसे बाल्टी व पंप सेट की सहायता से आग पर काबू पाया। पीड़ित ने बताया कि घटना में करीब 2 लाख रुपए मूल्य से अधिक की संपति का नुकसान हुआ है। पीड़ित रिंकू देवी ने बताया कि उसके पति परदेस में मजदूरी करते हैं। दीपावली में घर आए थे तो कर्जदारों को देने के लिए नकद एक लाख रुपए दिए थे। जो घर में ही थे। उसे समय मिलने पर धीरे-धीरे चुकाने की सोच रहे थे। अगलगी में घर में रखा रुपए सहित सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

इसी बेड पर सोया था प्रियांशु।
आवेदन मिलने पर जांच कर उचित मुआवजा दिया जाएगा
घटना की सूचना मिली है। घटना में एक बच्चे के जल कर मरने एवं एक लाख रुपए नकद जलने की बात कही गई है। अब तक पीड़ित की ओर से आवेदन नहीं मिला है। आवेदन मिलने के बाद जांच कर उचित मुआवजा दिया जाएगा।
- प्रिंस राज, सदर सीओ।

