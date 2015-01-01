पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव:कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के वोटों की गिनती आज, मैदान में 17 प्रत्याशी

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
  • सुपौल के गोविंद कुमार झा हैं चुनावी मैदान में सुपौल से प्रत्याशी

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में मतगणना के बाद गुरुवार को कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए मतों की गिनती होगी।कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र चुनाव के मतगणना को लेकर सभी तैयारी पूरी हो गई है।बुधवार को ऑब्जर्वर प्रेम सिंह मीणा के अलावा सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी राहुल कुमार ने पूर्णिया इंजीनियरिंग में बने मतगणना केंद्र का निरीक्षण करने के साथ-साथ तैयारी का जायजा लिया।

बताते चलें कि 22 अक्टूबर को हुए कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र चुनाव को लेकर 14 जिले के 58.23 फीसद मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकारी का प्रयोग किया। चुनाव के बाद सभी 14 जिलों से मतपेटी पूर्णिया इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में बने स्ट्रांग रूम में लाया गया था। वहीं प्रशासन के द्वारा सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का भी व्यापक इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार देर शाम ही पता चल पाएगा की किसके सर पर ताज सजेगा।
14 टेबल पर होगी मतों की गणना,हर टेबल पर 3 कर्मी रहेंगे तैनात : कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र चुनाव की मतों की गणना गुरुवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो रही है। उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि विधान सभा चुनाव के तर्ज पर ही कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन चुनाव के मतों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। मतगणना के लिए 14 टेबल बनाए गए हैं और हरेक एक आरओ टेबल रहेगा। हरेक टेबल पर तीन मतगणना कर्मियों की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। चूंकि कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन चुनाव में बैलेट पेपर के माध्यम से मतदान हुआ है इस कारण से मतों की गिनती के काम में देरी होगी।

एक राउंड में 7000 मतों की गिनती, देर शाम तक रिजल्ट आने की संभावना : उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने मतों की गणना की प्रक्रिया के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र चुनाव की गिनती 14 राउंड तक चल सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि हरेक राउंड में एक-एक टेबल पर 50-50 मतों वाला 10 बंडलों की गणना होगी।
बिहार विधान परिषद के कोशी स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए पूर्णिया, कोशी, भागलपुर और मुंगेर प्रमंडल के बेगूसराय को छोड़ कर सभी 14 जिलों में आयोजित होने वाले इस चुनाव में भाजपा के डॉ.एनके यादव, राजद से भागलपुर के नितेश कुमार, कांग्रेस से प्रदीप कुमार सिंह, एनसीपी से अररिया के मनोज कुमार जयसवाल, जनता पार्टी से खगड़िया के वेद प्रकाश शर्मा के अलावा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में पूर्णिया के प्रो. आलोक कुमार, खगड़िया के शंकर प्रसाद यादव, सहरसा के रुपेश कुमार झा, मधेपुरा के अजय कुमार ,जमुई गिद्दौर के आनंद कौशल सिंह, अररिया के मुनीष ओम प्रकाश सिंह, सहरसा के आदित्य ठाकुर, मुंगेर की अमरंजीत सिन्हा,भागलपुर के राणा कुमार झा और किशनगंज के इन्द्रदेव पासवान, सुपौल के गोविंद कुमार झा, और बांका के संजय चौहान उर्फ़ संजय कुमार सिंह शामिल हैं ।

