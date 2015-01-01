पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उदासीनता:बलुआ सब डिवीजन का कोसी कॉलोनी भवन बना खंडहर

बलुआ बाजारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बलुआ बाजार में खंडहर में तब्दील कोसी कॉलोनी भवन।
  • 13 सौ कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों से गुलजार रहता था कभी यह कार्यालय

छातापुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बलुआ में एक जमाने में करोड़ों की लागत से 11 एकड़ जमीन में सब डिवीज़नल कोसी कालोनी का निर्माण कराया गया था। जिसका मुख्य उद्देश्य इस क्षेत्र के किसानों को सिंचाई का पानी कोसी वितरणी नहरों द्वारा उनके खेतों तक पहुंचाना था। जिससे किसान समय से अपने खेतों की सिंचाई कर सके। लेकिन 60 के दशक में जब बलुआ पंचायत के बिशनपुर गुलामी वार्ड 09 में कोसी कालोनी की स्थापना की गई, तब करीब 1300 कर्मचारी, जेई, एसडीएम समेत अन्य कर्मियों का भी पदस्थापन किया गया था। उस समय कालोनी की सभी भवन कच्ची हुआ करती थी। 1957 में की तूफान में कोसी कालोनी के सभी कच्चे घर उड़ गए। आनन-फानन में विभाग ने कोसी कालोनी के पक्कीकरण के लिए करोड़ों की राशि आवंटित कर कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों के आवास की व्यवस्था के साथ काम करने के लिए कार्यालयों के लिए करीब दो दर्जन से अधिक भवन का निर्माण करवाया। इस कालोनी के रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी अमीन बताते हैं कि 1972 से 1977 तक बलुआ कोसी कालोनी में 1300 कर्मचारी एवं अधिकारी कार्यरत थे।

1300 में बचे हैं केवल एक कर्मी
उन्होंने बताया कि वर्ष 2005 तक कालोनी बिल्कुल सुरक्षित था। उसके बाद देखरेख के अभाव में पूरे परिसर में जंगली घास उग आए। इसके अलावे खाली पड़े कालोनी के भवन सांप-बिच्छु जैसे जहरीले जीवों का बसेरा बन गया। उन्होंने बताया कि करीब 6 माह पूर्व मनरेगा के तहत परिसर में दर्जनों पौधे भी लगाए गए। जिसकी देखरेख भगवान भरोसे है। बताया कि स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा अपने निजी स्वार्थों के लिए भवन में लगे लकड़ी के दरवाजे, खिड़की में लगे रॉड भी उखाड़ लिया गया। सूत्रों की मानें तो कॉलोनी परिसर से लगे करोड़ाें रुपए के बेशकीमती लकड़ी भी धीरे-धीरे असामाजिक तत्वों ने चोरी कर ली। आलम यह है कि बलुआ में कभी गुलजार रहने वाला कोसी कालोनी अब देखरेख के अभाव एवं विभागीय उदासीनता के कारण खंडहर में तब्दील हो गया है। लिहाजा अब सिर्फ 26 जनवरी और 15 अगस्त को ही एसडीएम और जेई झंडोत्तोलन के लिए नजर आते हैं। बतातें चले कि वर्तमान में यहां अभी केवल एक कर्मचारी हिमांशु कुमार झा रहते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें