विस चुनाव:जिले की चुनावी सभाओं में सरकार पर बरसे विपक्ष के नेता

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
छातापुर हाईस्कूल में जनसभा को संबोधित करते पप्पू यादव।
  • त्रिवेणीगंज क्षेत्र में तेजस्वी, निर्मली विस में पप्पू यादव तो निर्मली में रालोसपा के उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने मांगा वोट

नीतीश सरकार हर मोर्चे पर फेल, दस काे विदाई तय : तेजस्वी यादव

त्रिवेणीगंज | नेता प्रतिपक्ष व स्टार प्रचारक तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि महागठबंधन सरकार की लहर चल रही है। 10 नवंबर को नीतीश जी की विदाई तय है। कहा हम हर जाति, हर वर्ग चाहे वो स्वर्ण हो अगड़े-पिछड़े, दलित, आदिवासी व अल्पसंख्यक हो सबको साथ लेकर आगे बढ़ेंगे। उक्त बातें त्रिवेणीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद प्रत्याशी संतोष सरदार के पक्ष में मंगलवार को प्रतिपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने विज्ञान महाविद्यालय के प्रांगण में आयोजित चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा बेरोजगारी चरम पर है। मजदूरों को काम नही मिल रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि महागठबंधन की सरकार बनी तो पहली बैठक में पहली कलम से ही 10 लाख युवाओं को रोजगार देने का प्रस्ताव पारित करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश सरकार हर मोर्चे पर फेल है। उनके शासन में न तो जनता खुश है और न ही कर्मचारी। उन्होंने ऐलान किया कि महागठबंधन की सरकार बनने पर शिक्षकों को समान काम का समान वेतन, जीविका दीदियों एवं आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं का मानदेय बढ़ाने के साथ वृद्धावस्था पेंशन में बढ़ोतरी की जायेगी।

दुष्कर्म व छेड़खानी करने वाले को दिया जाएगा कठोर दंड: पप्पू यादव

निर्मली/बलुआ बाजार | निर्मली विधानसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत डगमारा के नत्थू कोशी उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय डगमारा परिसर में जाप के राष्ट्रीय संरक्षक पप्पू यादव ने मंगलवार को पार्टी उम्मीदवार विजय कुमार यादव के पक्ष में जनसभा को संबोधित किया। जाप सुप्रीमो पप्पू यादव ने कहा कि मौजूदा सरकार कोसी क्षेत्र की जनता को ठगने का कार्य किया हैं। तानाशाही सरकार बाढ़ के समय जनता देखने के लिए नही आती है। प्रशासनिक तानाशाही से जनता को जीना पर रहा है। अगर मौका मिला तो तीन वर्ष आते-आते ही इस क्षेत्र की बाढ़ की समस्या का निदान कर दुंगा। गरीब पर ज्यादती नही होने दुंगा। दुष्कर्म जैसी घटना रोक व बेटियों से छेडख़ानी करने वाले को कठोर दंड दिया जाएगा।
छातापुर प्रखंड मुख्यालय बाजार स्थित सुरपत सिंह उच्च प्लस टू विद्यालय मैदान में आयोजित जनसभा में लोगों को संबोधित किया। छातापुर विधानसभा से जाप प्रत्याशी संजीव मिश्रा के पक्ष में मतदान करने के लिए लोगों से अपील किया। बोले हमें मौका मिला तो शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और कानून व्यवस्था ठीक करूंगा।

