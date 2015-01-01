पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्रतियों ने तोड़ा उपवास:उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ संपन्न

सुपाैल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिले के विभिन्न नदी, तालाब और लोगों ने घर के सामने ही गड्‌ढे खोदकर छठ व्रत को लेकर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया।
  • जिले में शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण इलाकों तक श्रद्धापूर्वक धूमधाम से मनाया गया छठ महापर्व
  • घाट पर ही अंकुरित चना ग्रहण कर किया व्रत संपन्न, छठ में सफाई, श्रद्धा का अधिक महत्व

जिले में छिटपुट घटनाओं को छोड़कर शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही छठ पूजा संपन्न हो गया। हालांकि, किशनपुर दक्षिण पंचायत स्थित चौहट्टा में एनएच 327ए पर अनियंत्रित पिकअप की ठोकर से छठ घाट पर जा रहे दो सगे भाइयों की शुक्रवार की रात दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। जबकि, किशनपुर क्षेत्र में ही हांसा गांव में छठ के लिए बनाए गए गड्‌ढे डूबने से एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई। इधर, समापन के वक्त व्रतियों ने छठ घाट पर ही अंकुरित अनाज को ग्रहण कर अपना व्रत तोड़ा।

सूर्य उपासना के पर्व के मौके पर कई छठ घाट पर छठ व्रती बैलगाड़ी से पहुंची। जहां अस्ताचलगामी और उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। लोगों का कहना था कि आज भी बैलगाड़ी को लोग पवित्र मानते हैं। छठ के दौरान साफ- सफाई, आस्था- विश्वास, श्रद्धा और पवित्रता का अधिक महत्व रहता है। यही कारण है कि इस पर्व के दौरान लोग नंगे पांव चलते हैं और किसी भी प्रकार की छोटी से छोटी खोंट को मानते हैं।

इसलिए घाट तक पहुंचने के लिए सबसे उपयुक्त और पवित्र साधन बैलगाड़ी को माना जाता है। बैलगाड़ी पूरे छठ पर्व के दौरान चर्चा के केंद्र में रहा। वहीं दूसरी ओर स्थापना के बाद पहली बार कोसी क्लब के पास छठ को लेकर तत्काल घाट का निर्माण किया गया। जिसमें कोसी के कर्मचारियों व उनके परिजनों ने छठ पर्व मनाया। जहां एक ओर कोसी बराज नही जाने को लेकर लोगो में मायूसी देखी गई। वही, कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए लोगो ने प्रशासन के पूरे प्रयास को सार्थक बताया।

सूर्य भगवान की प्रतिमा का किया गया विसर्जन

नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के वार्ड 13 स्थित एसएसबी 45वीं बटालियन मुख्यालय के पूरब हहिया धार घाट पर इस वर्ष भी छठ के मौके पर भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई। शुक्रवार को बनाए गए पंडाल में भगवान भास्कर की पूजा अर्चना श्रद्धाभाव से पूजा कमिटी द्वारा की गई। शनिवार की सुबह छठ के समापन के साथ ही प्रतिमा को नदी में विसर्जित कर दिया गया।

लगातार दो दिनों तक वैदिक संस्कृति और परंपरा के अनुसार पूजा अर्चना की गई। वार्ड 13 की पार्षद मिलन गुप्ता ने बताया कि इस छठ घाट पर पूर्व से ही भगवान भास्कर की दो दिवसीय पूजा होती रही है। जिसका शनिवार को समापन हो गया।

सात घोड़े पर सवार भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन

निर्मली|लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर नगर स्थित तिलयुगा नदी किनारे सूर्य मंदिर में स्थापित 7 घोड़े पर सवार भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन शनिवार की शाम में किया गया। विसर्जन को लेकर शहर का माहौल भक्तिमय नजर आ रहा था। विसर्जन स्थल पर मौजूद लोग भगवान भास्कर की जय, सूर्य देव की जय हो, छठी मईया की जय हो आदि नारे लगा रहे थे।

इस दौरान भक्तजनों ने सूर्यदेव की प्रतिमा को कंधे पर लेकर तिलयुगा नदी में विसर्जित किया। मालूम हो कि विगत 8 वर्षों से प्रतिवर्ष तिलयुगा नदी के तट पर भगवान भास्कर की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर भव्य तरीके से पूजा-अर्चना की जाती रही है। इस वर्ष भी नगर वासियों के सहयोग से तिलयुगा नदी के तट पर भगवान भास्कर की भव्य प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई थी।

छठ घाटों पर भीड़ पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए फोर्स के साथ मजिस्ट्रेट रहे तैनात

हहिया धार के छठ घाट पर बतौर मजिस्ट्रेट बसन्तपुर आरडीओ ने विधि व्यवस्था की कमान संभाली। कोसी स्थापना काल से अब तक ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब छठ पर्व के मौके पर कोसी नदी के कोसी बराज पर छठ करने नही पहुंच सके। जिससे मुख्यालय के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर काफी भीड़ उमड़ी।

इन सब के बीच भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए बतौर मजिस्ट्रेट बसन्तपुर देवानंद कुमार सिंह हहिया धार घाट पर दोनों ही अर्घ्य के समय तत्पर रहे और पुलिस बल के साथ घाट पर व्रतियों के साथ आनेवाली गाड़ियों पर नजर बनाए हुए थे। आरडीओ श्री सिंह ने बताया कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र में कुल 14 गोताखोरों की नियुक्ति और तैनाती की गई थी। भीमनगर, रतनपुर, हहिया धार घाट समेत अन्य जगहों पर भी गोताखोरों को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया था।

चार मुख्य छठ घाटों के अलावा कई लोगों ने घरों में भी किया छठ पर्व

पर्व को लेकर अनुमंडल प्रशासन, बसन्तपुर प्रखंड प्रशासन, नगर पंचायत प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारी व जवान काफी सजग रहे। अनुमंडल मुख्यालय के नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र में 14 मुख्य छठ घाटों के अलावा कई जगह पर लोगो ने अपने अपने घरों में भी छठ पर्व को मनाया। इस दौरान कई जगहों पर छठ व्रतियों को अपने घरों से घाट तक दंडप्रणाम करते देखा गया। मुख्यालय के हहिया धार घाट, हवाई अड्डा से पूरब घाट, रामजानकी मंदिर पोखर, विश्कर्मा चौक घाट, एसएसबी कैंप से पूरब छठ घाट पर अत्यधिक भीड़ रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें