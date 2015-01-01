पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशखबरी:तीन करोड़ से मेन रोड का जीर्णोद्धार और नाले का होगा निर्माण

वीरपुरएक घंटा पहले
नगर पंचायत वीरपुर मेन मार्केट की संकीर्ण सड़क।
  • छठ महापर्व के बाद निर्माण कार्य की होगी शुरुआत, लोगों को बेहतर यातायात की उम्मीद

नगर पंचायत मुख्य बाजार में जाम की समस्या, नाला जाम की समस्या और सड़कों पर नाले से निकले पानी के कारण स्थानीय लोगों को हो रही परेशानी से जल्द ही निजात मिलने वाली है। करीब तीन करोड़ की लागत से नगर पंचायत के मुख्य बाजार के जीर्णोद्धार का कार्य छठ पूजा के बाद किया जाएगा। इसके लिए टेंडर की प्रक्रिया भी पूरी कर ली गई है और निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा निर्माण सामग्री का भंडारण भी कर लिया गया है। इस बाबत जानकारी देते हुए नगर पंचायत के चैयरमेन तनवीर आलम ने बताया कि मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र में गोल चौक से हटिया तक सड़क के दोनों ओर नाले का निर्माण कराया जाना है। जो तीन फीट गहरा और 4 फीट चौड़ा होगा। इसके अलावा एक अन्य नाले का निर्माण किया जाएगा। जो हटिया बाजार के पास से पूरब की ओर हहिया धार तक जाएगा और नदी में मिल जाएगा। सभी नाले एक-दूसरे से लिंक होगा। ताकि बारिश के पानी और अन्य कचरे को लेकर बाजार क्षेत्र में किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या नही हो।

मुख्य बाजार में 18 फीट चौड़ी आरसीसी सड़क बनेगी
इसके अलावा मुख्य बाजार क्षेत्र में 18 फीट चौड़ी आरसीसी सड़क का भी निर्माण कार्य जल्द ही पूरा किया जाएगा। चैयरमेन ने बताया कि पर्व विशेष को लेकर इस काम को तत्काल रोक दिया गया था। काम को लेकर टेंडर की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है। पटना के विशाल इंटरप्राइजेज व ब्रेनिया इंटरप्राइजेज को संयुक्त रूप से निर्माण का जिम्मा मिला है। निर्माण कार्य को लेकर सामग्रियों का भंडारण भी गर्ल्स हाईस्कूल के मैदान में कर लिया गया है। कार्य को प्रारंभ भी कर दिया गया था। इस बीच पर्व-त्योहार के बाबत बाजार क्षेत्र में बढ़ती संभावित भीड़ को लेकर तत्काल काम को रोक दिया गया था। दशहरा, विधानसभा चुनाव, दीपावली और छठ के बाबत आदेशानुसार कार्य को रोक गया है। ताकि आमलोगों को बाजार जाने और खरीदारी में परेशानी न हो। जैसे ही पर्व त्योहार संपन्न होगा, युद्धस्तर पर कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। कार्य पूरा होने के बाद नगर वासियों को मुख्य बाजार से सड़क जाम, नाला जाम जैसी बड़ी परेशानियों से निजात मिलेगी।

