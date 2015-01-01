पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:निर्मली में दीवाली को लेकर सजे बाजार, खरीदारी शुरू

निर्मलीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
निर्मली में सामग्री खरीदने दुकान पर जुटी महिलाएं।
  • दीपोत्सव के लिए बाजार में सजी रंग-बिरंगी दीये की दुकान, लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमा भी मार्केट में

दीपावली को लेकर चारों तरफ उत्साह है। तैयारियों को करीब-करीब अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। बाजार भी दीपावली से संबंधित वस्तुओं से पट सा गया है। जरूरी सामानों की खरीदारी भी की जा रही है। त्योहार की तैयारी को लेकर बाजार में चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। रंग-बिरंगे बिजली के बल्बों से लेकर अन्य सजावटी सामानों की बहुतायत दिख रही है। मिट्टी के दीपक भी बाजार में नजर आने भी लगे हैं। श्रीगणेश एवं मां लक्ष्मी की छोटी मूर्तियां भी बाजार में दिख रहीं हैं। कुल मिलाकर बाजार में भी उत्सव-सा माहौल है। कपड़ों की दुकान से लेकर अन्य सामग्रियों की दुकानों पर भी भीड़ उमड़ने लगी है। त्योहार के समय मिलावट करने वालों की भी खूब चांदी रहती है। कई बार मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों के उपयोग से लोग बीमार भी हो जाते हैं। इस संबंध में डॉक्टर राम प्रसाद मेहता ने बताया कि खासकर खाद्य पदार्थों की खरीदारी में सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। अपेक्षाकृत सस्ता लेने के चक्कर में लोग फंस भी जाते हैं। मिलावटी सामान घर ले आते हैं। दिवाली में मिलावटी मिठाईयों के भी बाजार में आने की बात सामने आती है। इनसे बचना चाहिए। यथासंभव घर के बने सामान का उपयोग ही बेहतर होता है। मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों के खाने से कई तरह की समस्याएं सामने आती हैं। घरों का किया जा रहा रंग-रोगन : लोगों ने अपने घरों में रंग रोगन करना भी शुरू कर दिया है। शहर में हर तरफ पेंट व हार्डवेयर दुकानों पर भी लोगों की पेंट, सफेदी, डिस्टेंपर आदि खरीदने के लिए भीड़ लगी रहती है। घरों में जहां साफ सफाई का कार्य जोरों पर चल रहा है। बाजारों में विभिन्न प्रकार की आकर्षक लड़ियां भी आने लगी हैं। वहीं अनेक प्रकार की आकर्षक फोटो व तस्वीरें भी बाजारों में सजने लगी हैं। शहर में ही नहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी दीपावली की तैयारियां जोरों पर चल रही हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बाजारों में भी दीपावली के मद्देनजर रौनक बढ़ने लगी है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से बड़ी संख्या में लोग सामान की खरीदारी करने के लिए शहर में आ रहे हैं।

बनाए जा रहे मिट्‌टी के दीये
दरौंदा के विभिन्न गांवों में कुंभकारों ने विभिन्न प्रकार के मिट्टी के दीये तैयार करने शुरू किए हुए हैं। यहां से मिट्टी के दीये बाहर भी सप्लाई किए जाते हैं। इन दिनों दीये बनाने का कार्य जोरों पर चल रहा है। शहर ही नहीं आसपास क्षेत्र के गांवों में भी दीये बनाए जाते हैं। वैश्विक महामारी करोना के कारण दीपावली के पर्व पर भी फीका ही रहने का अनुमान हैं। दीपावली पर्व पर प्रशासन द्वारा पटाखे पर प्रतिबंध के कारण बच्चे में मायूसी हैं।

