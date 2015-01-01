पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:मोदी सरकार काॅरपोरेट घरानों के पक्ष में बनाती जा रहीं नीतियां

सुपौल
सदर प्रखंड अंतर्गत बैरो में मंगलवार को भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी की ओर से आयोजित पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं का दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण शिविर संपन्न हुआ। प्रशिक्षण शिविर में 70 कार्यकर्ताओं ने हिस्सा लिया। इसकी शुरुआत सोमवार को हुई थी। प्रशिक्षक काॅमरेड अजय कुमार सिंह थे। प्रशिक्षण शिविर में मार्क्सवादी दर्शन, भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी का इतिहास, मौजूदा राजनीतिक परिस्थिति में भाकपा की भूमिका विषय की जानकारी दी गई। पार्टी के जिला सचिव काॅ सुरेश्वर सिंह ने कहा कि आज पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार देश को काॅरपोरेट घरानों के हवाले करती जा रही है। इस सरकार की प्राथमिकता में किसान-मजदूर, युवा और गरीब जनता नहीं है। यह सरकार काॅरपोरेट घरानों के पक्ष में नीतियां बनाती जा रहीं हैं। सरकार इस काम को अबाध गति से पूरा करने के लिए अब जनता के लोकतांत्रिक अधिकारों को सीमित करती जा रही है। इस परिस्थिति में आज हर कम्युनिस्ट का दायित्व है कि सरकार द्वारा आम मेहनतकश लोगों के हितों की रक्षा के लिए सरकार की इस नीति के खिलाफ संघर्ष करे। यह तभी संभव है, जब हम अपनी पार्टी की नीतियों और कार्यक्रम को जान पाएंगे। इसके लिए पार्टी शिक्षा आवश्यक है।

