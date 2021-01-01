पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:26 केंद्रों पर 22 हजार से अधिक परीक्षार्थी देंगे परीक्षा

सुपौल2 घंटे पहले
कलेक्ट्रेट में हुई बैठक में उपस्थित डीएम सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
कलेक्ट्रेट में हुई बैठक में उपस्थित डीएम सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी।
  • केंद्रों पर तैयारियों को ले डीएम ने की बैठक, जूता-मोजा पहनकर नहीं जा सकेंगे

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति की ओर से एक फरवरी से होने वाली इंटर परीक्षा को लेकर शुक्रवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में बैठक हुई। अध्यक्षता डीएम महेंद्र कुमार ने की। बैठक में एसपी, डीडीसी, एडीएम, एसडीएम, शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी, केंद्राधीक्षक सहित स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट, गश्ती दल दंडाधिकारी व जोनल अधिकारी थे। डीएम ने अधिकारी व 26 केंद्राधीक्षकों को हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि किसी भी हाल में कदाचार की सूचना नहीं मिलनी चाहिए। केंद्रों के अंदर व बाहर सुरक्षा के ऐसे इंतजाम हो कि परिंदा भी पर न मार सके। डीएम द्वारा केंद्रों पर सीसीटीवी व वीडियोग्राफी की व्यवस्था करने, आरोही क्रम में सीट प्लान करने का निर्देश दिया गया। परीक्षा के पहले पर्याप्त बेंच व डेस्क की व्यवस्था कर लेने को भी कहा गया। डीईओ सुरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा शुरू होने के 20 मिनट पहले प्रवेश की अनुमति होगी। पहली पाली सुबह 9:30 से शुरू होगी। दूसरी पाली दोपहर 1:45 बजे से शुरू होगी। जूता-मौजा पहनकर आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों को प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी। केंद्रों पर प्रवेश के पहले परीक्षार्थियों की तलाशी ली जाएगी। छात्राओं की जांच के लिए अलग व्यवस्था होगी। परीक्षा को लेकर 26 केंद्र हैं। छात्रा के लिए 15 और छात्र के लिए 11 केंद्र हैं। 22 हजार से अधिक परीक्षार्थी होंगे

कोरोना को ले एक बेंच पर बैठ सकेंगे दो ही परीक्षार्थी
कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए एक बेंच पर दो परीक्षार्थियों को बैठने की व्यवस्था होगी। दोनों के बीच दो गज की दूरी होगी। सभी परीक्षार्थी मास्क लगाकर ही केंद्र पर पहुंचेंगे। परीक्षा के दौरान सभी केंद्रों पर धारा 144 लागू रहेगी। परीक्षा केंद्र से 100 मीटर की दूरी तक कोई भी मौजूद नहीं रहेंगा। केंद्र के आसपास की सभी फोटोकॉपी करने वाली दुकानें बंद रहेगी। आदेश का पालन नहीं करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। केंद्र के आसपास रहने वाले अभिभावकों पर भी कार्रवाई होगी। जुर्माना वसूलते हुए कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

