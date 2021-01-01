पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:अलाव से लगी आग में 7 घर जलकर राख डेढ़ दर्जन से अधिक मवेशियों की मौत

किसनपुर2 घंटे पहले
आग लगने से जले घर को देखते ग्रामीण व मौजूद पीड़त परिवार। - Dainik Bhaskar
आग लगने से जले घर को देखते ग्रामीण व मौजूद पीड़त परिवार।
  • किसनपुर उत्तर पंचायत के वार्ड-4 की घटना, क्षति का होगा आकलन

किसनपुर उत्तर पंचायत के वार्ड-4 स्थित ठाढ़ीधत्ता उत्तर के हथलाल टोले में सोमवार की देर रात घूरे के आग से लगी आग में सात परिवारों का घर राख हो गया। शेख समीर, शहनाज बेगम, नाजनी, रूमाना खातून, शहाना खातून, मो. इजमामूल हक और मो. अलीशेर का घर जल गया। बताया कि तीन मुख्य घर में सभी लोग खाना बनाकर गुजर-बसर कर रहे थे। एक बड़े गोहाली में सभी लोगों का मवेशी रहता था, जो जल गया। भूसा घर भी जल गया। गोहाल में दो दर्जन से अधिक मवेशी थे। इनमें उेढ़ दर्जन मवेशी झुलसकर मर गए। आश्रमी घर में रखे 63 हजार रुपए, जेवरात, अनाज, बर्तन, कपड़ा, पंप सेट, कागजात समेत अन्य सामान राख हो गया। ग्रामीण व अग्निशामक गाड़ी आने के बाद आग बुझाई गई। पशु चिकित्सक संजय कुमार सहयोगी के साथ झुलसे मवेशी के इलाज में जुट गए थे। पीड़ितों द्वारा सीओ और थानाध्यक्ष को आवेदन देकर तत्काल सहायता उपलब्ध कराने की गुहार लगाई है। मुखिया बरकत अली, सरपंच सईद साह, पंचायत समिति प्रतिनिधि मो. समद, शैलेंद्र कुमार समेत अन्य पहुंचकर ढांढ़स बंधाया। सीओ संध्या कुमारी ने बताया कि जांच में टीम को भेज रहे हैं, जांच के बाद राहत सहायता पीड़ितों को मुहैया कराई जाएगी।

