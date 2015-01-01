पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:जमीन विवाद में मारपीट मां और बेटे घायल, भर्ती

किसनपुर3 घंटे पहले
मेहासिमर पंचायत के मेहासिमर गांव में बुधवार की सुबह रास्ता विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में हुई मारपीट में दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को पीएचसी लाया गया। पीएचसी में तैनात डाॅक्टर ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। डॉक्टर ने बताया कि बबलू के सिर में गंभीर चोट लगी है। वहीं, उनकी मां मनी देवी को भी कई जगहों पर चोटें हैं।

घायल बबलू साह के पिता जीबछ साह ने बताया कि धनेश्वर सेठ एवं उनके बेटे राज कुमार साह मेरे घर के बगल में सरकारी जमीन को कब्जा कर घर बनाने के साथ मेरी निजी जमीन में घर बनाने व जाने-आने से रोक रहे थे। इसको लेकर सुबह 7 बजे अचानक मेरे दरवाजे पर आए और मेरे बेटे बबलू को गाली-गलौज कर मारपीट करने लगे। उनकी मां मनी देवी जब पहुंची तो उनको भी पीटा। थानाध्यक्ष सुमन कुमार ने बताया कि मामले में एक पक्ष ओर से आवेदन मिला है, जिसका जांच की जा रही है।

