खुशी:बिजेंद्र यादव को मंत्री बनाने पर एनडीए ने बांटी मिठाई

करजाईन2 घंटे पहले
नीतीश कुमार के सातवीं बार मुख्यमंत्री बनने व विजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव को फिर से मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल करने पर क्षेत्र के एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में हर्ष है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने आपस में मिठाई बांटकर एक दूसरे को बधाई दी। इस दौरान वक्ताओं ने कहा कि ऊर्जा, मद्य निषेद, योजना, खाद्य व उपभोक्ता विभाग दिया गया है। इससे पूर्व भी वे ऊर्जा सहित कई विभाग के मंत्री रहे हैं। मौके पर जदयू के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि प्रसाद सिंह, भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की जिलाध्यक्ष अर्चना मेहता उर्फ किरण कुशवाहा जदयू के पंचायत अध्यक्ष कृत्यानंद मेहता, सूर्यनारायण मेहता, चंदन मेहता, भाजपा नेता अशोक शर्मा, प्रो. सुनील मेहता, रामदयाल शर्मा, युवा कार्यकर्त्ता विनोद कुमार मेहता, धीरेंद्र मिश्र, अरुण मिश्र, अधिवक्ता कमलेश कुमार दास तपन, सुशील मेहता, रंजीत मेहता, संजीव रंजन झा आदि मौजूद थे।

