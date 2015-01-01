पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव परिणाम:जिले के पांचों सीटों पर एनडीए

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
जीत का जश्न : मंगलवार की सुबह शुरुआत में महाग सुपौल से काउंटिंग हॉल में हुई जीत की घोषणा के बाद पिपरा विधायक रामविलास कामत को समर्थकों ने माला पहनाते हुए रंग-गुलाल लगाया। इस दौरान समर्थकों की भीड़ उन्हें घेरे हुए रोड पर निकली। लोग एनडीए के नारे लगा रहे थे।
  • छातापुर से नीरज कुमार सिंह ने 20858 मतों के अंतर से हासिल की जीत, लगातार 5वीं बार मिली सफलता
  • पिपरा विधानसभा से जदयू के रामविलास कामत ने राजद के विश्वमोहन कुमार को दी शिकस्त
  • त्रिवेणीगंज विधानसभा से जदयू की वीणा भारती ने राजद के प्रत्याशी संतोष सरदार को हराया

विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में मंगलवार को सुपौल जिले के सभी 5 सीटों पर एनडीए ने जीत दर्ज की है। इसमें सुपौल से जदयू प्रत्याशी मंत्री बिजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव, निर्मली से जदयू के अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद यादव, पिपरा से जदयू के रामविलास कामत, त्रिवेणीगंज से जदयू की वीणा भारती और छातापुर से भाजपा के नीरज सिंह बब्लू को जीत मिली है। इस बार सबसे रोचक सुपौल विधानसभा सीट रहा। जहां से लगातार आठवीं बार बिजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव चुनाव जीते हैं। उन्होंने 86174 मत हासिल कर 28099 मतों से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी मिन्नुतुल्लाह रहमानी को हराया। रहमानी को 58057 मत मिले। इस बार फिर श्री यादव जिले में सबसे अधिक बार जीत दर्ज करा पाए।
सुपौल से इस मुकाबले में 11 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। निर्मली विधानसभा सीट से राजद प्रत्याशी यदुवंश कुमार यादव दूसरे नंबर पर रहे। जबकि अनिरूद्ध प्रसाद यादव लगातार पांचवी बार चुनाव जीत गए। पिपरा विधानसभा से दूसरे नंबर पर राजद के विश्वोहन कुमार रहे। त्रिवेणीगंज से जदयू की वीणा भारती ने राजद के संतोष सरदार को हराया। यहां से लगातार दूसरी बार वीणा भारती ने जीत हासिल की है। छातापुर विधानसभा से दूसरे नंबर पर राजद प्रत्याशी विपिन कुमार यादव रहे। यहां से नीरज सिंह बब्लू लगातार 5वीं बार चुनाव जीते।
सीएम ने 3 जगहों पर सभा की, 5 सीटों पर मिली जीत
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने निर्मली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के राघोपुर में दो जगहों पर व पिपरा विधानसभा के थुमहा में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया था। लेकिन सुपौल के सभी 5 सीटों पर एनडीए को जीत मिली। जबकि महागठबंधन से तेजस्वी यादव ने भी तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अलग-अलग जगहों पर चुनावी सभा की पर सफलता नहीं मिली।

निर्मली विधायक ने 5वीं बार मारी बाजी, 2015 में रामकुमार को हराया था
निर्मली विधानसभा सीट से कुल 15 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। जिसमें सर्वाधिक मत से लगातार 5वीं बार निर्मली विधायक अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद यादव ने बाजी मार ली। निर्मली विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जदयू के अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद यादव चुनाव जीते हैं। उन्होंने राजद के यदुवंश कुमार यादव को पराजित किया। 2015 के चुनाव में जदयू भी महागठबंधन का हिस्सा थी। जाहिर तौर पर सामने एनडीए से लड़ाई थी। बीजेपी प्रत्याशी राम कुमार राय और अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद यादव के बीच सीधी टक्कर हुई थी। जिसमें अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद जीते और राम कुमार राय हार गए। एक तरफ जहां जेडीयू को कुल 79,600 मत हासिल हुए थे। वहीं दूसरी ओर बीजेपी को 55,649 वोट मिले थे। इस चुनाव में कुल 62 फीसदी लोगों ने वोटिंग की थी। जीत का अंतर 23,951 का रहा। 2015 में कुल 14 लोग मैदान में थे। लेकिन 12 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत तक जब्त हो गई थी। निर्मली विधानसभा में पहली बार वोटिंग 1951 में हुई। तब कांग्रेस पार्टी के कामता प्रसाद गुप्ता ने एसपी के विनायक प्रसाद यादव को हराया था।
इसके बाद यह विधानसभा 2007 तक अस्तित्व में नहीं रही। 2008 में नए परिसीमन के बाद इसकी स्थिति फिर से बहाल की गई। 2010 में फिर चुनाव की शुरुआत हुई। जीत अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद यादव की ही हुई। उन्होंने कांग्रेस पार्टी के विजय कुमार गुप्ता को चुनावी समर में मात दी थी। अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद को कुल 70,150 वोट मिले तो कांग्रेस के विजय कुमार गुप्ता को 24,140 मत हासिल हुए थे। 2015 में भी जदयू के अनिरुद्ध यादव ने जीत दर्ज की थी। उस समय 15 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में खड़े थे। बीते चुनाव में उन्होंने कांटे की टक्कर में राजद प्रत्याशी जहूर आलम को पराजित किया था। सिंह को 75 हजार 697 एवं राजद प्रत्याशी को 64 हजार 405 मत प्राप्त हुए थे।

