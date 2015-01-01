पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आगलगी:आग लगने से एक घर जला हजारों रुपये का नुकसान

बलुआ बाजार43 मिनट पहले
ललितग्राम ओपी क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मीनियां पंचायत के वार्ड 12 में सोमवार की रात अचानक आग लगने से एक घर समेत हजारों की संपति जलकर राख हो गई। घटना सोमवार की रात घटी। जब गृहस्वामी खेलानंद झा के अलावा घर के अन्य सदस्य सोए हुए थे। उसी क्रम में अचानक आग लग गई। जिसमें आग एक घर को अपने आगोश में ले लिया। हो-हल्ला के बाद आसपास के लोग वहां जुटकर आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश किए लेकिन आग का विकराल रूप देखकर लोग उसके आसपास भी जाने से कतरा रहे थे। ओपी पुलिस ने बलुआ बाजार व भीमपुर थाना से दमकल गाड़ी मंगाया। करीब एक घंटे के कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद ग्रामीणों और दमकल के सहयोग से आग पर काबू पाया गया। पीड़ित खेलानंद झा ने बताया कि घटना में घर समेत 2 क्विंटल चावल, 1 क्विंटल गेहूं, कपड़ा, फर्नीचर समेत जेवरात और 25 हजार नकद जलकर राख हो गया। छातापुर सीओ सुमित कुमार ने बताया कि स्थल जांच के लिए राजस्व कर्मचारी को भेजा जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पीड़ित को उचित मुआवजा दिलाया जाएगा।

