नाराजगी:सदर अस्पताल में दिन भर बंद रहा ओपीडी डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा बिना इलाज के ही लौट गए

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डाॅक्टरों की हडताल से सुना पड़ा सदर अस्पताल सुपौल।
  • आयुष चिकित्सकों को आपरेशन करने के अधिकार मिलने का एलोपैथ डॉक्टरों का विरोध
  • इधर उधर भटकते मरीज, इमरजेंसी सेवा रही चालू, मरीजों को परेशानी

आयुष चिकित्सकों को आपरेशन करने के अधिकार मिलने के विरोध में आईएमए के आह्वान पर सदर अस्पताल ओपीडी में कार्यरत सभी चिकित्सक शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन हड़ताल पर रहे। इमरजेंसी सेवाएं पूर्ववत चालू रही। जानकारी के अभाव में इलाज कराने सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे मरीजों को या तो निजी क्लिनिक का सहारा लेना पड़ा या फिर बिना इलाज के ही लौटना पड़ा। डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा मरीज बिना इलाज के लौट गए। इससे मरीज व साथ आए उसके परिजन को कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ा। बता दें केंद्र सरकार ने आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी का अधिकार देने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके संदर्भ में कुछ दिनों पूर्व नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया जा चुका है। आयुष चिकित्सकों को आपरेशन करने के अधिकार मिलने पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए एलोपैथ के चिकित्सकों ने सुबह 6 बजे से लेकर शाम के 6 बजे तक इमरजेंसी सेवाओं को छोड़कर सभी सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी अस्पतालों में हड़ताल की घोषणा की थी।
आईएमए के जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा इस फैसले से मिलेगा बढ़ावा : आईएमए जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ. सीके प्रसाद ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले से देश में मिक्सोपैथी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार को इस फैसले पर विचार करना चाहिए। इसी को देखते हुए आईएमए ने देशभर में शुक्रवार को ओपीडी बहिष्कार का निर्णय लिया है, जो कि सांकेतिक है यदि सरकार मांग नहीं मानती है तो आगे संगठन द्वारा इस मुद्दे पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा संस्थानों से पढ़ाई किए डॉक्टरों को आधुनिक एलोपैथ के समरूप मान्यता देने से इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन में नाराजगी है। एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों का मानना है कि संगठन समाज सेवा के दृष्टिकोण से कार्य करता है। इस लिहाज से यह विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

इलाज कराने मरीजों ने कहा-हड़ताल की जानकारी नहीं थी , दूर से आने के बाद नहीं लौट सकते वापस
सदर अस्पताल में इलाज कराने आए कई गंभीर बीमारी के मरीज सहित सामान्य रोग के मरीज के परिजन ने बताया कि उन्हें इस हड़ताल के बारे में जानकारी नहीं थी। परसरमा निवासी गौरव सिंह व सीमा देवी, मरौना निवासी सुरेंद्र यादव व मिश्रीलाल यादव, सुपौल निवासी आकाश कुमार करिहो निवासी नीतीश कुमार सहित कई मरीजों ने बताया उन्हें हड़ताल के बारे में जानकारी नहीं थी। इ वही पैसे के अभाव में दर्जनों मरीजों को वापस लौटना पड़ा। सदर अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक डॉ अरुण वर्मा ने बताया कि इमरजेंसी के लिए कुछ चिकित्सक ओपीडी में बैठे हैं। गंभीर मरीज का इलाज कर रहे हैं।

निजी क्लीनिक के डॉक्टर ने भी किया ओपीडी का बहिष्कार
आईएमए जिला सचिव डॉ. बीके यादव ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को राज्य के सभी आईएमए से जुड़े प्राइवेट डॉक्टर सुबह छह बजे से लेकर शाम छह बजे तक ओपीडी का बहिष्कार किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी आईएमए से जुड़े सभी चिकित्सक को इस संदर्भ में पत्र भेजकर आंदोलन की पूरी रूपरेखा दी गई है।

