परेशानी:धान की फसल को कीट कर रहा बर्बाद, किसान निराश

करजाईन3 घंटे पहले
धान की फसल पर कीट के कहर से राघोपुर प्रखंड के करजाईन, हरिराहा, बायसी, मोतीपुर, परमानंदपुर आदि पंचायतों के किसान परेशान हो गए हैं। सिर्फ करजाईन पंचायत में कई एकड़ खेतों में धान की फसल बर्बाद हो गया है। करजाईन के किसान एवं जिला किसान संघ के सचिव सत्यनारायण सहनोगिया दुर्गानंद राण, राधे यादव, सूर्यनारायण यादव, शिवनंदन मेहता, ओमप्रकाश मेहता, कपिलेश्वर मरीक, रामानंद राम आदि ने बताया कि किसानों ने कड़ी मेहनत कर धान की फसल लगाई। लेकिन जब धान कटने का समय आया तो खेतों की हालत देखकर रोना आ रहा है। धान पकने का समय आया तो धान की फसल पर कीट का कहर जारी हो गया है। यह कीट धान की बालियों को काटकर खेतों में गिरा रहा है। कई किसानों के खेतों में तो 90 प्रतिशत तक फसल को बर्बाद कर चुका हैं। करजाईन पंचायत के प्रभावित किसानों ने बताया कि इस बार धान की उपज बहुत ही कम हो रही है। धान की बालियों में धान से अधिक खखरी ही हो रहा है। किसान संघ के सचिव सहित स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों ने अविलंब कृषि विभाग से प्रभावित किसानों के खेतों का मुआयना कर मुआवजा देने की मांग की है।

