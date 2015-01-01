पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो दूर मास्क भी नहीं पहन रहे लोग

जदिया42 मिनट पहले
जदिया बाजार सहित आस-पास के हाट व बाजारों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हो रहा है। जबकि वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना एक बार फिर रफ्तार में है। बावजूद बाजार हाट आने वाले लोग मास्क का भी प्रयोग नहीं करते है। जिससे कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया। जबकि सरकार द्वारा लोगों को कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए मास्क का प्रयोग तथा सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना जरूरी किया है। लेकिन फिर भी लोग अपने जीवन से लाहपरवाही कर रहे है। खासकर सब्जी व किराना की दुकानों पर लोग बेपरवाह होकर सरकार व प्रशासन द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का धड़ल्ले उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं।

