हादसा:वाहन की टक्कर से पिकअप पलटी, चालक हुआ घायल

बलुआ बाजार39 मिनट पहले
घटनास्थल पर जुटे लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटनास्थल पर जुटे लोग।

एनएच-57 पर भीमपुर थाना क्षेत्र में एक कट पर सड़क पार कर रही पिकअप को वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। इस कारण पिकअप पलट गई और चालक जख्मी हो गया। घटना गुरुवार की सुबह 10 बजे की है। लोगों ने इसकी सूचना भीमपुर पुलिस को दी। वाहन चालक भाग निकले। बताया जा रहा कि पिकअप मुजफ्फरपुर से किराने का सामान लेकर छातापुर स्थित रौशन भगत के पास जा रहा था। पिकअप चालक रंजीत सिंह ने बताया कि भीमपुर थाना चौक से आगे एक कट पर पिकअप दूसरी ओर पार करने के दौरान सिमराही दिशा से आ रहे वाहन ने पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। उन्होंने बताया कि आसपास के लोगों ने किसी तरह मुझे पिकअप से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। भीमपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुबोध यादव ने बताया कि पुलिस बल को घटनास्थल पर जांच के लिए भेजा गया था।

