परेशानी:निर्मली-हरियाही मुख्य मार्ग पर जगह-जगह बने गड्‌ढे, लोग परेशान

निर्मलीएक घंटा पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के निर्मली-हरियाही मुख्य मार्ग पर जगह-जगह गड्ढा हो जाने से लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार पिछले दिनों तिलयुगा व खाड़ों नदी में बाढ़ के प्रकोप के कारण निर्मली- जरौली मुख्य मार्ग पर करीब 02 से 03 फीट पानी चढ़ गया था। जिसमें सड़क का पिचिंग जगह-जगह टूट गया है। मरम्मत नहीं होने के कारण बाइक चालक व चार चक्का वाहन को आवागमन में भारी परेशानी हो रही है। स्थानीय लोग इस पथ पर पैदल या दो पहिया या चार पहिया गाड़ी से चलते हुए हर दिन विभाग को कोसते हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि स्थानीय प्रशासन की अकर्मण्यता का परिणाम है कि लोगों को इस क्षेत्र से गुजरने में भी परेशानी हो रही है। आरडीओ रामविजय पंडित ने बताया कि तिलयुगा नदी व सहायक नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने के कारण सड़क की स्थिति जर्जर हुई हैं। बहुत जल्द सड़क की मरम्मत कार्य के लिए वरीय अधिकारियों को लिखा जाएगा।

