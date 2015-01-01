पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दबंगई:लाठी के बल पर 1 एकड़ में लगी फसल को जोता

वीरपुरएक घंटा पहले
वीरपुर के कुशहर में जबरन खेत जोतते लोग।
  • कुशहर पंचायत के वार्ड 6 का मामला, कार्रवाई से बच रही पुलिस

बसंतपुर प्रखंड के कुशहर पंचायत के वार्ड 6 में लाठी फरसा के साथ एक दर्जन लोगों ने अब्दुल वहाब के खेत में लगी मकई की फसल को जबरन जोत लिया गया।लेकिन पुलिस किसी भी तरह की कार्रवाई से बच रही है।बलुआ थाना अध्यक्ष को दिए गए आवेदन में कहा गया है कि 8 दिसंबर मंगलवार को दोपहर 2 बजे अकमल हुसैन, मोहम्मद असफाक, मोहम्मद यूसुफ, सफीक आलम, महबूब आलम, सरफराज आलम, अब्दुल मतीन, कावातुल्लाह, महबूब आलम, इमरुल कैस, मनिरुद्दीन आदि हर हथियार के साथ और ट्रैक्टर से वार्ड 6 में लगे एक एकड़ में लगे मकई के खेत को जबरन ट्रैक्टर से जोत लिया और घर पहुंचकर मेरी पत्नी रुखसाना खातून तथा मां के साथ मारपीट की जिससे मां का पेउ़ टूट गया है। घायल दोनों महिला को वीरपुर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां से डॉक्टरों ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए दरभंगा रेफर कर दिया। इस घटना की लिखित सूचना ओपी थाना अध्यक्ष बलुआ थाना को दी गयी है लेकिन 48 घंटे बीत जाने के बावजूद पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नही कर रही है। इस संबंध पर पूछे जाने पर बलुआ थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। नामित व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

