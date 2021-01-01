पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:लक्ष्मीपुर और परमानंदपुर में छापेमारी सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाल रही पुलिस

जदिया/मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जदिया थाने में छानबीन करती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
जदिया थाने में छानबीन करती पुलिस।
  • जदिया बाजार में पेट्रोल पंप के पास सोमवार को गनमैन की हत्या कर 45 लाख लूट का मामला
  • घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद कुमारखंड की ओर भागे थे तीन अपराधी

जदिया बाजार स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के समीप एनएच- 327-ई पर सोमवार की दोपहर में एसबीआई के एटीएम में कैश वैन से रुपए डालने जा रहे गनमैन की हत्या कर 45 लाख रुपए लूटकर अपराधी कुमारखंड की ओर भागे थे। वैसे तो सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र होने के कारण इस घटना के बाद से ही तीनों जिले की पुलिस को अलर्ट कर दिया गया था पर सुपौल का जदिया मधेपुरा के कुमारखंड से सटा हुआ है। साथ ही दाेनों इलाके के कई अपराधियों ने पूर्व में भी मिलकर भी कई बड़े लूटकांड को भी अंजाम दिया है। सोमवार को भी लूटकांड को अंजाम देकर अपराधियों के कुमारखंड की ओर भागने की बात कही जा रही है। ऐसे में आशंका जताई जा रही है कि या तो अपराधी मधेपुरा जिले के भी रहे होंगे या फिर पुलिस जांच की दिशा को बदलने के लिए भी उनलोगों ने एेसा किया होगा। पुलिस सभी बिंदुओं पर छानबीन कर रही है। पुलिस सूत्रों की माने तो कुमारखंड क्षेत्र में कुछ अपराधी ऐसे हैं तो लूट की बड़ी घटनाओं को अंजाम देते हैं। लक्ष्मीपुर और परमानंदपुर में पुलिस ने छापेमारी भी की है। दूसरी ओर बताया जा रहा है कि इस घटना के बाद भी जदिया और कोरियापट्टी एसबीआई तथा अन्य एटीएम में कोई भी सुरक्षा गार्ड की तैनाती नहीं देखी गई। जदिया और कोरियापट्टी सहित कुल छह एटीएम हैं। जिसमें एसबीआई एटीएम, इंडिया वन एटीएम, टाटा इंडिकेश एटीएम, हिचाटी एटीएम तथा कोरियापट्टी एसबीआई एटीएम शामिल है। वहीं बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का एटीएम बंद अवस्था में है। सभी एटीएम में सुरक्षा भगवान के भरोसे से चल रही है। जिसमें जदिया बाजार स्थित बैंक ऑफ इंडिया का एटीएम बंद पड़ा हुआ है।

फायरिंग करते हुए अनंतपुर चौक के रास्ते कुमारखंड की ओर भाग गए थे
वहीं जदिया पेट्रोल पंप के समीप एसबीआई का एटीएम चालू है। वहीं बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने गनमैन के सिर गोली मारकर 45 लाख रुपए भरा सूटकेस लूट लिए थे और घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद तीनों लुटेरे फिल्मी स्टाइल से बाइक पर बैठकर दोनों हाथों से हथियार से फायरिंग करते हुए अनंतपुर चौक के रास्ते कुमारखंड की ओर भाग गए थे। विदित हो कि एटीएम लूटकांड के मामले में जदिया पुलिस ने कैश लोडर नीरज कुमार सिंह के बयान पर तीन अज्ञात लुटेरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

लूट के बाद दुकानदारों और व्यापारियों में भय का माहौल
घटना के बाद से सुपौल और मधेपुरा खासकर कुमारखंड के विभिन्न थानों की पुलिस को लगाई गई है। रात में जदिया इलाके में संयुक्त रूप से जगहों पर छापेमारी की गई। सुपौल एसपी मनोज कुमार भी रात में घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर निरीक्षण किए। सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मदद से लुटेरों की पहचान करने का प्रयास चल रहा है। दूसरी ओर, लूटकांड के सिलसिले में मंगलवार को एएसपी वीरपुर रामानंद कौशल, डीएसपी गणपति ठाकुर तथा सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर केबी सिंह ने जदिया थाने पहुंच कर कैश ऑफिसर आशीष सिंह से घटना की जानकारी ली। एएसपी ने बताया कि घटना की सभी बिंदुओं की गहन जांच की जा रही है। दिनदहाड़े हुए लूटकांड के बाद दुकानदारों व व्यापारियों में भय का माहौल है। लोगों का कहना है कि इतनी बड़ी लूट कभी नहीं हुई थी। 45 लाख रुपए लूटकांड में डीएसपी ने दावा किया है कि जल्द मामले का खुलासा कर लिया जाएगा।

मामले की जांच की जा रही
जदिया में सोमवार को हुई 45 लाख रुपए लूट मामले को लेकर कई टीम काम कर रही है। अपराधियों की पहचान और गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार छापेमारी की जा रही है।
प्रवण कुमार प्रवीण, डीआईजी, सहरसा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser