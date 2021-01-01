पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी:बेलही पंचायत से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए उपेंद्र बड़हरा से अध्यक्ष को राजकुमार ने भरा पर्चा

मरौना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बसंतपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय के टीसीपी भवन में मंगलवार को नामांकन करते जागो दास व मौजूद निर्वाचन कर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
बसंतपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय के टीसीपी भवन में मंगलवार को नामांकन करते जागो दास व मौजूद निर्वाचन कर्मी।
  • 15 को हाेगा पैक्स चुनाव, अब स्क्रूटनी की प्रक्रिया होगी शुरू

15 फरवरी को होने वाले पैक्स चुनाव की नामांकन प्रक्रिया समाप्त हो गई। नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सरोजा बेला पंचायत से अध्यक्ष पद से नीलम यादव व सामान्य वर्ग से सदस्य पद के लिए आजाद खां, दुर्गानंद ठाकुर, उपेंद्र मुखिया, आशा देवी, सलमा खातून व अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए रंजीत सिंह, शीला कुमारी के साथ साथ अनुसूचित जाति मिश्री शर्मा ने जदगी का पर्चा भरा। बेलही पंचायत से अध्यक्ष के लिए उपेंद्र कामत, सामान्य सदस्य पद के लिए हीरा देवी, रामदेव कुमार भारती, रामावतार यादव, लाल बहादुर मंडल, रशिया देवी तो अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए ललित देवी, श्यामसुंदर भंडारी और अनुसूचित जाति सदस्य के लिए आशा देवी के पर्चा भरा। बड़हरा पंचायत से अध्यक्ष के लिए राजकुमार पंडित व देव कुमार कामत और सामान्य वर्ग सदस्य के लिए श्यामसुंदर सिंह, पिंकी देवी, जमन मियां, दसई यादव तो अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए अखिलेश कामत और अनुसूचित जाति सदस्य पद के लिए पृथ्वी सदा, नीलम देवी ने पर्चा भरा। गनोड़ा पंचायत से अध्यक्ष के लिए वेदप्रकाश यादव, आशा देवी, सामान्य सदस्य के लिए गणेश यादव, दिलीप यादव, वुलती देवी, रामप्रकाश यादव, पिछड़ा वर्ग रविंद्र यादव, अनार देवी तो अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग से सदस्य के लिए गीता देवी, रत्नलाल मंडल ने पर्चा भरा।

दक्षिण पंचायत से सदस्य के लिए दो लोगों ने दाखिल किया पर्चा
मरौना दक्षिण पंचायत से सदस्य के लिए रेखा देवी, नाज प्रवीण ने पर्चा भरा। मरौना उत्तर पंचायत से सदस्य के लिए जिबछ यादव व सामान्य सदस्य के लिए प्रमिला देवी, सुनील यादव, लक्ष्मी-नारायण यादव, जयप्रकाश यादव, प्रमिला देवी, देवेंद्र यादव व पिछड़ा वर्ग सदस्य के लिए ड्सनी देवी ने पर्चा भरा। ललमिनिया पंचायत से अध्यक्ष के लिए श्रीनारायण मंडल, लीला देवी, रामबहादुर मंडल और सामान्य सदस्य के लिए रामवती देवी, चंदकला देवी, डोमी साह, रामेश्वर साह व उपेंद्र यादव, पिछड़ा वर्ग सदस्य के लिए राजाराम यादव आैर अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए मोहनलाल साह व अनुसूचित जाति सदस्य के लिए जामुन सदा ने पर्चा भरा। हररी पंचायत से अध्यक्ष के लिए राजनारायण निराला व प्रवीण कुमार प्रभाकर समेत चार लोगों ने पर्चा भरा। सामान्य सदस्य के लिए सत्यनारायण यादव, योगीलाल यादव, चंद्रनारायण यादव ने पर्चा भरा। वहीं पिछड़ा वर्ग सदस्य के लिए पूजा भारती, अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग रामलखन मुखिया, अनुसूचित जाति सदस्य के लिए नागेंद्र ऋषि देव ने पर्चा भरा।

अध्यक्ष के लिए 4 और सदस्य के लिए 22 लोगों ने भरा पर्चा

वीरपुर| 15 फरवरी को होने वाले बनैलीपट्टी पंचायत के पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर बसंतपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय स्थित टीसीपी भवन में मंगलवार को नामांकन की प्रक्रिया दोपहर तीन बजे संपन्न कर ली गई। नामांकन के अंतिम दिन मंगलवार को सदस्य पद के लिए नौ लोगों ने नामांकन पर्चा भरा। इस संबंध में बसंतपुर आरडीओ सह निर्वाची पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि पैक्स चुनाव के नामांकन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है। अंतिम दिन अध्यक्ष के लिए किसी भी ने उम्मीदवारी नहीं दी, वहीं सदस्य के लिए नौ लोगों ने नामांकन पर्चा भरा। इस प्रकार कुछ मिलाकर चार लोगों ने अध्यक्ष और 22 लोगों ने सदस्य पद के लिए नामांकन भरा है। उन्होंने बताया कि तीन फरवरी को भरे हुए फाॅर्म की जांच की जाएगी। 6 फरवरी नाम वापस लेने की अंतिम तिथि है। उन्होंने बताया कि 15 फरवरी को पैक्स का चुनाव है। उसी शाम में टीसीपी भवन में मतों की गिनती भी की जाएगी।

डगमारा पैक्स के अध्यक्ष को 2 व सदस्य के लिए 11 पर्चा दाखिल

निर्मली| प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित निवार्चन शाखा में 15 फरवरी को होने वाले पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को डगमारा पंचायत के पैक्स के लिए 2 अध्यक्ष पद पर और 11 कार्यकारिणी सदस्य पद पर नामांकन पर्चा भरा गया है। बीडीओ सह प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी रामविजय कुमार पंडित ने बताया की प्रखंड की डगमारा पंचायत में पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन के अंतिम दिन डगमारा पैक्स से अध्यक्ष के लिए शिवनारायण मंडल व राजनारायण मंडल ने अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। वहीं कार्यकारिणी सदस्य के लिए डगमारा पैक्स से शंभू यादव, सकुन्ती देवी, ललिता देवी, बसंत साह, श्री प्रसाद मेहता, कौशल्या देवी, अनिता देवी, प्रमिला देवी, सुनीता देवी, आशा देवी, रामप्रसाद पंडित ने अपना नामांकन पर्चा दाखिल। सभी सदस्य निर्विरोध चुना गया है। नामांकन पर्चा दाखिल करने कि तिथि सम्पन्न हो गई है। निर्वाची पदाधिकारी रामविजय पंडित ने बताया कि 3 एवं 4 फरवरी को स्क्रूटनी और 6 फरवरी को नाम वापसी की तिथि है। 15 फरवरी को मतदान होना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser