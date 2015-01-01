पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:रानीगंज ने पुनर्वास की टीम को 63 रन से हराया

रतनपुर35 मिनट पहले
भगवानपुर के रानीगंज में मैच का उद‌्घाटन करते पंसस देवेन्द्र दास।
  • भगवानपुर पंचायत के रानीगंज में शुरू हुआ मां भगवती क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट
  • उद्घाटन पंचायत समिति सदस्य देवेंद्र दास ने किया

बसंतपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत भगवानपुर पंचायत के रानीगंज में मां भगवती क्रिकेट क्लब द्वारा चार दिवसीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का शुभारंभ हुआ। जिसके पहले लीग मैच का उद्घाटन शनिवार को पंचायत समिति सदस्य देवेंद्र दास ने फीता काटकर किया। वहीं चार दिवसीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का पहला लीग मैच रानीगंज बनाम पुनर्वास के बीच खेला गया। जहां रानीगंज की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया।

रानीगंज की टीम ने पहले इनिंग में बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 15 ओवर में 8 विकेट के नुकसान पर 151 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया। वहीं मुख्य अंपायर की भूमिका में जितेंद्र कुमार यादव थे। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए रानीगंज की टीम के कप्तान दीपक कुमार ने 6 रन, उप कप्तान गुरुदेव ने 3 छक्के लगाते हुए 24 रन, बल्लेबाज पप्पू कुमार 09 रन, रौशन 01 रन, अमरेन्द्र कुमार उर्फ छोटू ने 6 छक्के लगाते हुए 57 रन, कुंदन 7 एवं जितेंद्र कुमार 01 रन बनाते हुए 151 रन का लक्ष्य पुनर्वास को दिया।

वहीं, लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी पुनर्वास की टीम 14.3 ओवर में 88 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई। मौके पर विजेंद्र कुमार यादव, जितेंद्र कुमार यादव, सुरेंद्र कुमार मेहता, दिनेश कुमार दिनकर, जितेंद्र कुमार मंडल, महेश कुमार मंडल, जितेंद्र कुमार मंडल, शैलेंद्र कुमार यादव, प्रकाश कुमार, अनिल कुमार यादव, जस कुमार, विकास कुमार प्रदीप कुमार सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

