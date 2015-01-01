पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:नपं निर्मली के ईओ के खिलाफ 7 दिन में सौंपे रिपोर्ट

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
2 नवंबर को प्रकाशित।
  • डीडीसी ने जारी किया निर्देश पत्र, जांच टीम में टीओ, जिला योजना पदाधिकारी व निर्मली एसडीएम शामिल

सात नहीं, 11 लाख वाले एनजीओ को सफाई का टेंडर, हर माह नगर पंचायत निर्मली को 4 लाख नुकसान- खबर पर जिला पदाधिकारी महेन्द्र कुमार ने एक्शन लिया है। डीएम श्री कुमार ने इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए डीडीसी मुकेश कुमार सिन्हा को जांच कराने का जिम्मा सौंपा है। लिहाजा डीडीसी श्री सिन्हा ने गुरुवार को ही तीन सदस्यीय हाई लेवल जांच टीम का गठन किया है। जांच टीम में निर्मली एसडीएम, वरीय कोषागार पदाधिकारी सुपौल व जिला योजना पदाधिकारी शामिल हैं। कहा गया है कि मामले की जांच कर 7 दिन के भीतर संबंधित रिपोर्ट जिला पदाधिकारी के पास सौंपना सुनिश्चित करें।

दूसरे को दिया टेंडर| दैनिक भास्कर में 2 नवंबर को सात नहीं, 11 लाख वाले एनजीओ को सफाई का टेंडर, हर माह नगर पंचायत निर्मली को 4 लाख का नुकसान की खबर प्रकाशित हुई थी। जिसमें नगर पंचायत निर्मली के ईओ ने 7 लाख 39 हजार में काम लेने वाले एनजीओ जीवन ज्योति सौटाडीह अमरपुर बांका व कल्पतरू कंस्ट्रक्शन एवं इंजीनियरिंग सर्विसेज अमरपुर बांका को टेंडर नहीं देकर पटना के राठोर एंड विश्वजीत इन्फ्रा डेवलपर्स प्रा.लि. विमल राज को 11 लाख 31 हजार 707 प्रति महीना के हिसाब से टेंडर दे दिया।

प्रतिमाह 4 लाख राजस्व का हो रहा नुकसान
मालूम हो कि नगर पंचायत निर्मली के कुल 12 वार्डों में झाड़ू लगाकर सफाई, नाली की उड़ाही कर कचरा का उठाव एवं परिवहन कर डंपिंगयार्ड में डालना एवं डोर टू डोर कचरा का उठाव के लिए निवादा निकाली गई थी। जिसमें राठोर एंड विश्वजीत इन्फ्रा डेवलपर्स प्रा.लि. विमल राज पटना, जीवन ज्योति सौटाडीह अमरपुर बांका और कल्पतरू कंस्ट्रक्शन एवं इंजीनियरिंग सर्विसेज अमरपुर बांका ने निवादा में शामिल हुए थे। जहां बांका के दोनों एनजीओ द्वारा 7 लाख 39 हजार रुपए में काम लेने के लिए तैयार थे। जबकि पटना के एनजीओ 11 लाख 31 हजार 707 रुपए में काम करने के लिए टेंडर डाला था। लेकिन ईओ डॉ. जर्नादन प्रसाद वर्मा ने बिना किसी कारण बांका के दोनों एनजीओ को निवादा से बाहर कर पटना के एनजीओ को काम दे दिया था। लगभग चार लाख प्रति महीना सरकारी राजस्व की क्षति होने के बाद भी ईओ ने इस पर विचार नहीं किया। मामले को लेकर जब दोनों एनजीओ के संचालक ईओ के पास आवेदन देने के लिए पहुंचे तो आवेदन लेने से भी इंकार कर दिया था।

