आक्रोश:कोसी नदी से बोरे में बंद मिला विवाहिता का शव, आक्रोश

वीरपुर / रतनपुर2 दिन पहले
रविवार को बॉर्डर रोड को जाम करते आक्रोशित परिजन व स्थानीय लोग।
  • आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर इंडो-नेपाल बॉर्डर को ग्रामीणों ने किया जाम

कोसी पूर्वी तटबंध के 11.70 किमी स्पर और 12.20 किमी स्पर के बीच रविवार को मिली बोरी में बंद 19 वर्षीय सुनीला देवी का शव नदी से बरामद हुआ। शव मिलने के बाद आसपास के क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई। स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा नदी में शव हाेने की सूचना रतनपुरा पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही रतनपुरा थानाध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार राउत वहां पर पहुंचे। पुलिस की देखरेख में शव को नदी से निकाला गया। इसके बाद परिजन और स्थानीय लोगों ने इंडो-नेपाल बॉर्डर रोड पर शव काे रखकर हत्यारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग करते हुए सड़क जाम कर दिया। मौके पर मौजूद थानाध्यक्ष राउत ने बताया कि कल लड़की के परिजनों ने थाने में उक्त महिला की गुमशुदगी काे लेकर आवेदन दिया था। जिसकी आज लाश मिली है। प्रथम दृष्टया यह हत्या का मामला दिखता है। कार्रवाई की जा रही है। लाश को पोस्टमार्टम में भेजा जा रहा है। मामले को लेकर एक महिला को पूछताछ के लिए थाना लाया गया है।

पिता ने एक दिन पहले दिया था बेटी की गुमशुदगी का आवेदन
मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया कि बलुआ थाना क्षेत्र के थरहा मटियारी गांव के विशुनदेव पासवान की पुत्री सुनीला देवी की शादी इसी साल 12 मार्च को सातनपट्टी पंचायत के वार्ड 03 निवासी अमलेश पासवान के पुत्र शेवेश पासवान के साथ हुई थी। लड़की बुधवार से ही गायब थी। जिसकी खोजबीन की जा रही थी। रविवार को लाश मिलने के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क जाम किया। दो घंटे से सड़क जाम के बाद जाम खत्म करने को लेकर मौके पर पहुंचे इंस्पेक्टर केबी सिंह ने लोगों को काफी समझाया बुझाया। लेकिन लोग नही माने उल्टे इंस्पेक्टर के सामने रतनपुरा थानाध्यक्ष के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी करने लगे। लोगों का कहना था कि जबतक आरोपियों की गिरफ़्तारी नहीं हो जाती है, तबतक जाम लगा रहेगा। हालांकि शाम 4 बजे के बाद टूट गया। पुलिस के द्वारा आश्वासन दिया गया कि जल्द ही सभी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी।

