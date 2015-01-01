पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:बसंतपुर में घर से प्रतिबंधित नशीली दवाएं जब्त

वीरपुर3 घंटे पहले
एसएसबी व पुलिस द्वारा जब्त की गई नशीली दवाइयां।
  • एसएसबी और भीमनगर ओपी पुलिस की कार्रवाई से पहले कारोबारी हुआ फरार
  • गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर की गई छापेमारी

बसन्तपुर पंचायत के वार्ड 03 में हरेंद्र कुमार पासवान के घर एसएसबी और भीमनगर ओपी पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर छापेमारी कर 350 बोतल प्रतिबंधित डाइलेक्स डीसी, 840 पीस स्पास्मोप्रोक्सिवोंन कैप्सूल और 300 पीस नाइट्रोसन टेबलेट बरामद किया है। इस दौरान कारोबारी घर के पिछले रास्ते से भागने में सफल रहा। छापेमारी में लगभग आधे घंटे तक एसएसबी और पुलिस को जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ी लेकिन घर के लोग घर में ताला लगाकर फरार रहे। बाद में स्थानीय वार्ड सदस्य व सामाजिक लोगों की मौजूदगी में घर का ताला तोड़ा गया। घर मे प्रवेश करते ही तीन बोरियों में बंद सभी नशीली दवाएं मिली। फिर उक्त स्थल पर ही सभी बोरियों की सामान को निकाल कर गिनती की गई। इस बाबत भीमनगर ओपी प्रभारी रामाशंकर ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली कि बैजनाथपुर वार्ड 3 निवासी हरेन्द्र कुमार पासवान के घर में प्रतिबंधित कफ सिरप और टेबलेट है। इसी सूचना के आधार पर एसएसबी और ओपी पुलिस के द्वारा संयुक्त छापेमारी की गई। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी अनुसार समाचार संप्रेषण तक एसएसबी के द्वारा जब्ती सूची बनाकर आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही थी। छापेमारी के दौरान एसएसबी भीमनगर कंपनी के इंचार्ज मोहर सिंह, ओपी प्रभारी रामाशंकर, सब इंस्पेक्टर एसके मरांडी के साथ अन्य जवान मौजूद थे।

