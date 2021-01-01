पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन कोर्स:छात्रों को कोडिंग सिखा रहे साैरभ, बना सकेंगे सॉफ्टवेयर

सुपौल| अंजनी कुमार2 घंटे पहले
  • गूगल जूम पर टीचर्स ऑफ बिहार के सहयोग से संचालित की जा रहीं कोडिंग कक्षाएं

कोरोना ने सबसे बड़ी चोट बच्चों की पढ़ाई को दी है। खासकर सरकारी विद्यालयों में पढ़ने वाले गरीब परिवार के बच्चों के पास इस दौरान कोई उपाय नहीं सूझ रहा था। विद्यालयों में लगातार क्वारंटाइन सेंटर चल रहे थे या लॉकडाउन के कारण ताले लटके रहे। ऐसे में टीचर्स ऑफ बिहार सोशल प्लेटफार्म के माध्यम से शिक्षा की ज्योति जलाए रखने का प्रयास शुरू किया, वह भी बिना किसी सरकारी या विभागीय आदेश के। पूरी तरह गरीब बच्चों की सेवा भावना के लिए बच्चों को हर विषय की ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं कराई गई। इधर पिछले एक माह से टीचर्स ऑफ बिहार के सदस्य और प्लस टू ललित नारायण लक्ष्मी नारायण प्रोजेक्ट बालिका उच्च विद्यालय त्रिवेणीगंज के कंप्यूटर विज्ञान शिक्षक सौरभ सुमन गूगल जूम के सहारे स्कूली बच्चों के साथ शिक्षकों के लिए कोडिंग सिखाने का प्रयास शुरू किया है। कोडिंग के सहारे अंकगणितीय बौद्धिक विकास के साथ ही खुद से गेम, एनिमेटेड वीडियो, सॉफ्टवेयर बनाने की जानकारी दी जा रही है। इतना ही नहीं इसके सहारे शिक्षक भी वीडियो तैयार कर उसे बच्चों को उनके विषय के पाठ को आसानी से समझा और पढ़ा सकते हैं। अभी विभिन्न कंपनियां बच्चों को कोडिंग सिखाने के लिए तरह-तरह के कोर्स चला रही है। इसके लिए 30 से 60 हजार रुपए तक लिया जाता है, लेकिन यह कोडिंग इन बच्चाें को घर बैठे मुफ्त में सिखाया जा रहा है।

क्या है कोडिंग | कोडिंग को प्रोग्रामिंग के रूप में भी जाना जाता है। कंप्यूटर पर हम जो कुछ भी करते हैं वह सारा काम इसी के जरिए किया जाता है। कोडिंग के जरिए ही कंप्यूटर को बताया जाता है कि उसे क्या करना है। यानि कंप्यूटर जिस भाषा को समझता है, उसे कोडिंग कहा जाता है। इसके जरिए वेबसाइट्स, व्हाट्सएप, यूट्यूब या एप बनाए जाते हैं।

सप्ताह में दो दिन गूगल जूम पर लेते हैं कक्षाएं
शिक्षक सौरभ सुमन द्वारा चलाए जा रहे कक्षा में सुपौल के साथ-साथ बिहार के अन्य जिलों के भी शिक्षक और छात्र कोडिंग सीख रहे हैं। सौरभ सुमन सप्ताह में दो दिन इसकी कक्षाएं गूगल जूम पर लेते हैं। गुरुवार को शाम 06:00 बजे से और रविवार को सुबह 10:00 बजे से कक्षाएं चालू होती है। इसमें सिर्फ सरकारी ही नहीं, बल्कि प्राइवेट स्कूल के भी छात्र भाग लेते हैं। शिक्षक सौरभ सुमन बताते हैं कि लॉकडाउन में बच्चों की पढ़ाई बाधित थी और समय भी बेकार हो रहा था। ऐसे में उन्होंने कई और इच्छुक विशेषज्ञ शिक्षकों की सहायता प्राप्त की। इसके माध्यम से सुपौल ही नहीं बिहार के बच्चों को कुछ देने का प्रयास किया। सौरभ राज्य स्तरीय कई पुरस्कार भी जीत चुके हैं। साैरभ ने बताया कि टीचर्स ऑफ बिहार के संस्थापक शिव कुमार के सहयोग से कक्षाएं संचालित की जा रही है।

