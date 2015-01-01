पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:143 गांव के 5863 खेतों से लिए जाएंगे मिट्‌टी के नमूने, मिलेगा स्वायल हेल्थ कार्ड

सुपौल43 मिनट पहले
किशनपुर प्रखंड में मिट्‌टी जांच के लिए जाती चलंत वैन के साथ टीम।
  • मिट्‌टी जांच के आधार पर खेती करने से कम खर्च पर होगी अच्छी पैदावार
  • प्रयोगशाला में अब तक लगभग 550 खेतों से लिए गए जांच के नमूने

कृषि उत्पादन क्षमता को बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार ने मिट्‌टी जांच आधारित खेती को बढ़ावा देने की पहल शुरू की है। सरकार का उद्देश्य है कि मिट्‌टी की आवश्यकतानुसार ही किसान उर्वरक का प्रयोग करें ताकि लागत कम होने के साथ-साथ उत्पादन भी बढ़ाया जा सके। इसके लिए बड़े पैमाने पर जिले में मिट्टी के नमूनों की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। इसके साथ ही मिट्‌टी की जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर इन किसानों को स्वायल हेल्थ कार्ड भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। इसके बाद किसानों को मिट्‌टी में मौजूद पोषक तत्वों एवं उसके उपचार के लिए प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। मिट्‌टी जांच के बाद मिट्‌टी में पाए जाने वाल पोषक तत्वों की कमी का पता चल जाता है। जिसके अनुरूप रसायनिक व जैविक खादों का प्रयोग करने लिए विभाग के अफसरों द्वारा किसानों को उचित सलाह दी जाएगी। रबी फसल के मौसम में जिले के 143 राजस्व गांव से 5863 जगहों से मिट्‌टी नमूना लेने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के लिए टीम गठित कर सभी प्रखंडों के लिए रवाना कर दिया गया है। अभी तक लगभग 500 जगहों से मिट्‌टी का सैम्पल ले लिया गया है।
किसानों को पोषक तत्वों की पूर्ति के लिए बताए जाते हैं उपाय
स्वायल हेल्थ कार्ड में खेतों के मिट्‌टी में पाए जाने वाले सभी पोषक तत्वों का विवरण दिया जाता है। साथ ही मिट्‌टी में जिन पोषक तत्वों की कमी होती है उसकी भरपाई करने के तरीके भी बताए जाते हैं। मिट्‌टी जांच प्रयोगशाला के सहायक निदेशक शिवेश कुमार ने बताया कि मिट्‌टी में 17 प्रकार के पोषक तत्व पाए जाते हैं। जिसमें 12 तत्व महत्वपूर्ण होते हैं। मिट्‌टी जांच के बाद जिन पोषक तत्वों की कमी होती है, उसके बारे में किसानों को विस्तार से बताया जाता है। साथ ही खेतों में पोषक तत्वों की पूर्ति के लिए आवश्यक रसायनिक व जैविक खाद का अनुशंसा भी किया जाता है। इसके आधार पर खेती करने वाले किसान कम खर्च में अच्छी पैदावार हासिल करते हैं।

मिट्टी की जांच के क्या हैं उद्देश्य, एक नजर में
मृदा में उपलब्ध पोषक तत्वों का सही-सही निर्धारण कर मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्डों के माध्यम से कृषकों तक पहुंचाना।
विभिन्न फसलों की दृष्टि से पोषक तत्वों की कमी का पता करके किसानों को स्पष्ट सूचना देना।
मृदा पोषक तत्वों की स्थिति ज्ञात करना और उसके आधार पर फसलों के अनुसार उर्वरकों, खादों को डालने की विधि बताना।
मृदा की विशिष्ट दशाओं का निर्धारण करना, जिसमें मृदा को कृषि विधियों और मृदा सुधारकों की सहायता से ठीक किया जा सके।
संतुलित उर्वरकों के प्रयोग को प्रोत्साहन

स्वास्थ्य कार्ड के अनुरूप उर्वरक का किया जाएगा प्रयोग
सहायक निदेशक रसायन शिवेश कुमृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड की वैधता होगी तीन सालिए जरूरी तत्वों की जानकारी है।

लगभग 500 नमूना अब तक हो चुके हैं प्राप्त
विभाग द्वारा 5863 जगहों से मिट्‌टी का नमूना लेकर जांच का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। अभी तक लगभग 500 नमूना प्राप्त हुआ है, जिसकी जांच की जा रही है। शेष जगहों से नमूना प्राप्त करने के लिए सभी कर्मियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया है।
- शिवेश कुमार, सहायक निदेशक रसायन।

