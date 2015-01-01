पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या:आवेदन पर दस्तखत नहीं करने और पुरानी रंजिश में सरपंच की गोली मारकर की हत्या

नवहट्टाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भेलाही गांव में मृतक के परिजन से मिलते सदर पुलिस निरीक्षक और लोजद के नेता व अन्य।
  • शाहपुर पंचायत के सरपंच लक्ष्मी मिस्त्री को देर रात सोए अवस्था में मारी गोली

आवेदन पर दस्तखत नहीं करने के विवाद में गुरुवार की रात अपराधियों ने शाहपुर पंचायत के सरपंच को सोए अवस्था में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। सूचना मिलने के 10 घंटे बाद शुक्रवार की सुबह 8:00 बजे पहुंची डरहार पुलिस पर भी अपराधियों ने तीन चक्र गोली चलाई। हालांकि इस गोलीबारी में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। शाहपुर के सरपंच लक्ष्मी मिस्त्री की हत्या की सूचना मिलने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने शाहपुर बाजार को बंद कर आवागमन बाधित कर दिया। टायर जलाकर प्रदर्शन करते हुए लोग अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे। मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस निरीक्षक राजमणि ने जल्द अपराधी की गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन देकर जाम समाप्त कराया। समाचार प्रेषण तक मृतक के दोनों पुत्र के अन्य प्रदेश में रहने एवं पत्नी के बेहोशी अवस्था के कारण डरहार ओपी में पीड़ित के द्वारा आवेदन नहीं दिया गया था। जानकारी के मुताबिक शाहपुर पंचायत के 55 वर्षीय सरपंच लक्ष्मी मिस्त्री अपने आवास शाहपुर पंचायत के वार्ड-1 रामजी टोला भेलाही स्थित घर में सोए हुए थे। रात करीब 12:00 बजे अपराधियों ने उनके घर में घुसकर उनके सिर में गोली मार दी।

बेटों के बाहर रहने के कारण दाह-संस्कार आज
गोली लगने के बाद परिजनों ने लक्ष्मी मिस्त्री को उपचार के लिए सदर अस्पताल सहरसा लाया जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पंचायत की मुखिया गीता देवी एवं लोजद नेता धनिक लाल मुखिया घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

गांव के ही पांच लोगों पर हत्या करने का आरोप
सरपंच के भतीजे नवीन कुमार ने बताया कि 4 दिन पहले गांव के ही नरेश मिस्त्री, हीरा मिस्त्री, ललन यादव, नीतीश यादव, बैजनाथ यादव हमारे चाचा के पास आवेदन पर दस्तखत कराने के लिए पहुंचे और कहा कि इस आवेदन पर दस्तखत करिए। मेरे चाचा ने कहा कि मैं सरपंच हूं, मैं कैसे आवेदन पर लिख दूं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें