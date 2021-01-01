पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:छह फर्जी परीक्षार्थी धराए कदाचार के आरोप में चार निष्कासित

सुपौल2 घंटे पहले
हाईस्कूल सुखपुर परीक्षा केंद्र पर छात्रों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते कर्मी।
  • विभिन्न केंद्रों से 10 परीक्षार्थियों का निष्कासन

इंटर परीक्षा में कदाचार के आरोप में मंगलवार को केंद्रों से 10 परीक्षार्थियों का निष्कासन हुआ। इसमें सबसे अधिक छह फर्जी छात्र धराए। पहली पाली गणित विषय में आरएसएम पब्लिक स्कूल परीक्षा केंद्र से 3 परीक्षार्थियों को कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित किया गया। जबकि डॉ. जगरनाथ मिश्र इंटर कॉलेज से एक परीक्षार्थी को कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित किया गया। हाईस्कूल सुखपुर परीक्षा केंद्र से 2 फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। जो दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा दे रहा था। दूसरी पाली में आरएसएम पब्लिक स्कूल से 4 फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। सबको गिरफ्तार कर थाना लाया गया। परीक्षा में पहली पाली में 5482 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए। जबकि 135 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा में 8508 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित और 204 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

