पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट:ग्राम कचहरी में बहस होने पर दामाद ने ससुर का सिर फोड़ा, हालत गंभीर

वीरपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिनबंधी पंचायत के कमलपुर वार्ड सात में आपसी विवाद के बाद दामाद ने ससुरी का सिर फोड़ दिया है। घटना शुक्रवार की सुबह नौ बजे की बताई जा रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि दो दिन पहले शमशाद उर्फ कैला और उसके ससुर अनवारुल हक व सास जमीला खातून के बीच मारपीट हो गई थी। इसके बाद ससुर अनवारुल हक ने ग्राम पंचायत में मामले की शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद मामले को लेकर पंचायत बुलाई गई जहां ससुर और दामाद के बीच बहस हो गई। इससे नाराज दामाद कैला ने शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 09 बजे मैजिक से दिनबंधी चौक जा रहे अनवारुल को रास्ते में रोक कर उसपर हमला कर दिया। इसमें उसका सिर फट गया। जब अनवारुल गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया तो कैला वहां से भाग निकला। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों द्वारा घायल अनवारुल को अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल वीरपुर लाया गया। जहां उसकी स्थिति चिंताजनक बनी हुई है। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि शमशाद उर्फ कैला पहले से ही आपराधिक चरित्र का रहा है। उसके खिलाफ ग्रामीणों द्वारा कई बार बलुआ थाना को आवेदन दिया गया है। लेकिन बलुआ पुलिस द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई नही की गई। शुक्रवार को भी घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की शिकायत पर बलुआ थाना से पदाधिकारी घटना स्थल पर तो पहुंचे। लेकिन पुलिस द्वारा घटना के पांच घंटे बाद भी आरोपी के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नही की गई है। घायल अनवारुल की स्थिति बिगड़ती जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें