पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डकैतों ने दुकान में घुसकर 4 को मारी गोली:सुपौल में सरेशाम डकैती करने पहुंचे 7 अपराधी, विरोध करने पर 1 की हत्या की, 3 को घायल किया

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल। - Dainik Bhaskar
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल।

सुपौल में गुरुवार देर शाम करीब 7:30 बजे किराना दुकान में डकैती करने पहुंचे 3 बाइक पर सवार 7 अपराधियों ने व्यवसायी समेत 4 लोगों को गोली मार दी। इसमें व्यवसायी के बड़े बेटे गोविंद चौधरी की मौत हो गई, जबकि व्यवसायी शंभू चौधरी, छोटे बेटे गौतम और स्टाफ श्याम कुमार की हालत गंभीर है। घटना पिपरा थाना क्षेत्र के महेशपुर चौक की है। भीड़भाड़ वाली महेशपुर चौक पर अपराधी तांडव मचाकर आराम से भाग निकले। सूचना पर पहुंची पिपरा थाने की पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से 3 खोखा बरामद किया। चर्चा है कि भागने से पहले अपराधियों ने दुकान के गल्ले से मोटी रकम भी लूट ले गए।

तीनों की हालत गंभीर

घटना के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से गोविंद समेत सभी घायलों को प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पिपरा लाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने गोविंद को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। वहीं अन्य 3 घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज लिए सदर अस्पताल सुपौल रेफर कर दिया। पुलिस के अनुसार मामले की जांच की जा रही है। CCTV फुटेज खंगाला जा रहा है। कुछ लोगों से पूछताछ चल रही है। अपराधियों ने लूटपाट की है या नहीं इसकी जांच चल रही है।

घटना के बाद अस्पताल के बाहर लगी लोगों की भीड़।
घटना के बाद अस्पताल के बाहर लगी लोगों की भीड़।

महेशपुर चौक पर देर शाम तक रहती है लोगों की भीड़

महेशपुर चौक पर खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की देर शाम तक काफी भीड़ रहती है। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार गुरुवार देर शाम करीब साढ़े 7 बजे 3 अलग-अलग पल्सर बाइक पर सवार 7 अपराधी दुकान में घुस गए। दुकान में प्रवेश करते ही अपराधी हथियार के बल पर लूटपाट का प्रयास करने लगे। विरोध करने पर सबसे पहले 30 वर्षीय गोविंद के सीने में गोली मार दी। उसके बाद गोविंद के छोटे भाई गौतम पर गोली चला दी। हालांकि, गौतम के कनपटी को छूकर गोली निकल गई। इसके बाद गोविंद के स्टाफ श्याम कुमार के पैर में गोली मार दी। गोलबारी की आवाज सुन वहां जब गोविंद के पिता शंभू चौधरी पहुंचे तो अपराधियों ने उनपर भी गोली चला दी।

घायल स्टाफ ने कहा- वह चाय लेकर दुकान आ रहा था

सदर अस्पताल, सुपौल में व्यवसायी के घायल स्टाफ श्याम कुमार ने बताया कि अपराधियों द्वारा गोलीबारी के दौरान वह बगल से चाय लेकर दुकान पर आ रहा था। इसी बीच बाइक सवार बदमाश दुकान में घुसकर लूटपाट कर रहे थे। दुकान पर पहुंचने से पहले उसे पता चल गया कि अपराधी दुकान में लूटपाट कर रहे है। विरोध किया तो एक अपराधी ने उसके पैर में गोली मार दी। घटना के बाद परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें