खेलकूद:सुपौल की 42 रन से हार, फाइनल में मुजफ्फरपुर

लौकहा39 मिनट पहले
बल्लेबाजी करते मुजफ्फरपुर के बल्लेबाज मयंक।
  • शुभकामना कप जिला स्तरीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का हुआ सेमीफाइनल
  • अनिमेष की घातक गेंदबाजी और सुदर्शन ने खेली की अर्धशतकीय पारी

सदर प्रखंड अंतर्गत परसरमा स्थित कुहली खेल मैदान पर यूथ स्पोर्ट क्लब परसरमा द्वारा आयोजित शुभकामना कप जिला स्तरीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का पहला सेमीफाइनल मंगलवार को सुपौल और मुजफ्फरपुर में हुआ। मुजफ्फरपुर के कप्तान आशीष कुमार ने टॉस जीत पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया। 25 ओवर में मुजफ्फरपुर टीम 9 विकेट पर 189 रन बनाई। सुदर्शन ने 40 गेंदों में 5 चौकों व 4 छक्कों की मदद से 55 रन बनाया। मयंक ने 45 गेंद में 4 छक्कों की मदद से 44 रन बनाया। सेंकी ने 22 गेंदों में 3 चौकों व एक छक्के की मदद से 23 रन जोड़े। सोनू ने 13 गेंदों में दो चौकों की मदद से 16 रन बनाए। सुपौल की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए राजेश सिंह ने 5 ओवर में 22 रन देकर दो विकेट लिए।

मुजफ्फरपुर के खिलाड़ी अनिमेष को मिला मैन ऑफ द मैच का खिताब
189 रनों का पीछा करने उतरी सुपौल की टीम 24.3 ओवर 147 रन पर ऑल आउट हो गई। मुजफ्फरपुर टीम ने 42 रन से पहले सेमीफाइनल मैच में सुपौल को हराकर फाइनल में अपनी जगह सुरक्षित कर ली। सुपौल के बल्लेबाज आयुष ने 48 गेंद पर 6 चौकों एवं दो छक्कों की मदद से 50 रन बनाए। सरोज ने 19 गेंदों पर एक चौके एवं दो छक्कों की मदद से 23 रन, कुंदन ने 18 गेंदों पर 2 चौके एवं एक छक्के की मदद से 17 रन का योगदान दिया। मुजफ्फरपुर के गेंदबाज अनिमेष शर्मा ने 5 ओवर में 32 रन देकर 4 विकेट लिए। रंजन ने 3.3 ओवर में 19 रन खर्च कर दो विकेट और टिंकू ने चार ओवर में 19 देकर दो विकेट लिए। मुजफ्फरपुर के खिलाड़ी अनिमेष शर्मा को मैन ऑफ द मैच का खिताब दिया गया।

