हादसा:दंपति को पिकअप ने मारी टक्कर, अधेड़ की मौत

सुपौल /पिपराएक घंटा पहले
ऑटो से मुसहरू पासवान के शव को लेकर जाते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑटो से मुसहरू पासवान के शव को लेकर जाते परिजन।
  • परिजनों ने एनएच-327 ई को किया जाम, मुआवजे के आश्वासन पर हटे
  • अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मुसहरू पासवान की मौत, हंगामा

पिपरा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पिपरा-सुपौल पथ पर दीनापट्टी पुल के पास पिकअप ने सड़क किनारे घर के दरवाजे पर खड़े एक व्यक्ति को कुचल दिया। उक्त व्यक्ति की पत्नी भी घायल हो गई। बुधवार की शाम 4 बजे घटी के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि दीनापट्टी वार्ड-19 निवासी मुसहरू पासवान (45 वर्ष), एनएच-327ई के किनारे घर के दरवाजे पर खड़े थे। पास में उनकी पत्नी थी। दरवाजे पर किराने की उनकी दुकान है। सुपौल की तरफ से आ रही पिकअप ने मुख्य सड़क से लगभग 20 फीट दूर, दरवाजे पर खड़े मुसहरू को टक्कर मार दी और पिकअप चालक वाहन लेकर भाग गया। परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने मुसहरु को पिपरा अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे सदर अस्पताल रेफर किया गया। जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। इलाज के दौरान मुसहरू की मौत से आक्रोशित परिजनों ने सदर अस्पताल में हंगामा किया। लोगों को उग्र होते देख डीएस अरुण वर्मा ने पुलिस को दी। आधे घंटे बाद सदर पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंची। तब तक परिजन शव लेकर निकल गए। फिर परिजनों ने गुरुवार सुबह एनएच-327 ई को जाम किया। पुलिस व सीओ वहां पहुंचे। सीओ संजय कुमार व एसआई रामस्वरूप कुमार ने परिजनों को सरकारी नियमानुसार मुआवजा देने का आश्वासन दिया, जिसके बाद जाम हटा।

