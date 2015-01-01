पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उल्लंघन:त्योहार की खरीदारी के लिए नेपाल के हजारों नागरिकों ने लांघा बॉर्डर

वीरपुरएक घंटा पहले
पगडंडियों के रास्ते भारतीय प्रभाग में प्रवेश करते सैकड़ों लोग।
  • काेराना और चुनाव काे लेकर आवागमन व ट्रांसपोर्ट के मुख्य रास्ते थे सील

भारत-नेपाल की सीमा को दोनों ही देशों की आपसी सहमति के बाद कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर संक्रमण का प्रसार या फैलाव एक देश से दूसरे देशों में नहीं हो इसके लिए 23 मार्च 2020 को पूरी तरह से सील कर दी गई। लोगों की आवाजाही पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया जिससे आमलोगों की आवाजाही बंद हो गई। पर्व त्योहार के मौके और खासकर दीपावली पर्व जैसे अवसर पर अपनी सामान की खरीददारी के लिए मंगलवार को नेपाल से हजारों की संख्या में लोग भीमनगर बाजार पहुंचे। जहां साप्ताहिक हाट के साथ साथ अपनी जरूरतों के सामान की खरीददारी भी की। नेपाल से आने वाले लोगों ने इतनी जरूर सतर्कता बरती कि मुख्य रास्तों को छोड़कर शेष के बचे लगभग एक दर्जन पगडंडियों के रास्ते लोगो का भीमनगर बाजार में आना और खरीददारी के बाद वापस जाना लगा रहा। नेपाल से खरीदारी करने आये लोग जब वापस जाने लगे तो उनका कहना था कि दोनों ही सरकारें अंधी है। हमारी जरूरत के सामान को सरकार क्यों नहीं पूरा कर देती। नेपाल में सामान की कीमत काफी ऊंची और महंगी है। इसलिए मजबूरी और विवशता के साथ साथ पैसे की बचत करने के लिए हमें भारतीय बाजारों के सहारा लेना पड़ता है। लोगों का यह भी कहना था कि बंदी एक या दो सप्ताह के लिए हो तो कोई बात नहीं यहां तो पूरे आठ महीने होने को चले हैं। अब बर्दाश्त नहीं होता है। भारतीय बाजारों में यदि हम खरीददारी नहीं करें तो क्या भूखे मर जाएं।

