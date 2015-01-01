पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:एनएच पर सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन जख्मी, एक रेफर

सरायगढ़- भपटियाही38 मिनट पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के तीन अलग-अलग जगह एनएच-57 पर सड़क दुर्घटना में 3 लोग बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गए। पहली घटना भपटियाही थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच-57 सड़क मार्ग पर पिपरा खुर्द चौक के समीप शुक्रवार की शाम बाइक सवार के संतुलन बिगड़ जाने से छातापुर के बहादुर साह के 18 वर्षीय पुत्र दिलीप कुमार बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गए। दूसरी घटना में भपटियाही बाजार के समीप पूर्णिया के शंभू शर्मा की 25 वर्षीय पुत्री से नेहा कुमारी बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गई।

वहीं, तीसरी घटना किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के झाझा गांव के समीप शनिवार को एनएच पर बने कट पार करने के दौरान ट्रैक्टर के चपेट में आ जाने से बाइक के पीछे बैठी महिला सड़क पर गिरकर बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गई। उसकी पहचान लतराहा निवासी कमल पासवान की पत्नी रत्नी देवी के रूप में की गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने सीएसचसी में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां डॉ अमजद ने प्राथमिक उपचार किया।

चिकित्सक ने जख्मी महिला का हालत गंभीर होने के कारण सदर अस्पताल सुपौल रेफर कर दिया गया। घटना के संबंध में बताया गया कि सुपौल के 45 वर्ष को बाइक पर सवार होकर दुधेला गांव जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आने से बाइक पर बैठी महिला गिरकर जख्मी हो गई।

