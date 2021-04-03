पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:भाषा, पर्यावरण, गणित, अंग्रेजी और कला विषय को सरलता से पढ़ाने की दी ट्रेनिंग

किसनपुरएक घंटा पहले
किसनपुर बीआरसी में प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों को प्रमाण-पत्र देते बीईओ। - Dainik Bhaskar
किसनपुर बीआरसी में प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों को प्रमाण-पत्र देते बीईओ।
  • गैर आवासीय प्रशिक्षण का समापन, प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों को मिला प्रमाण-पत्र

बीआरसी भवन में विशेष प्रशिक्षण प्रयास के तहत प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों को चार दिवसीय गैर आवासीय प्रशिक्षण का समापन के बाद प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों को बीईओ द्वारा प्रशिक्षण प्रमाण-पत्र दिया गया। गुरुवार को प्रशिक्षक सह प्रखंड साधनसेवी पवन कुमार व सीआरसीसी राजेश कुमार ने प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण दिया। प्रशिक्षक ने बताया कि विद्यालय के बाहर के बच्चों को विद्यालय में उम्र सापेक्ष वर्ग में नामांकित करते हुए विशेष कक्षा चलाकर वर्ग एक, 2, 3 के बच्चों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा देना मुख्य पहल है। इसमें भाषा, पर्यावरण, गणित, अंग्रेजी एवं कला शिक्षण पर चर्चा की गई। प्रशिक्षण में 45 प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। बीईओ प्रभा कुमारी ने बताया कि प्रयास कार्यक्रम का यह पहला प्रशिक्षण है। जहां हर शिविर में 45 प्रशिक्षु शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जाना है। शुक्रवार से दूसरे बैच के प्रशिक्षण की शुरुआत होगी। बीआरपी शौकत अली ने बताया कि स्कूल की दूरी से बीआरसी के बीच की दूरी के अनुसार पांच रुपया प्रति किलोमीटर के दर से प्रशिक्षु शिक्षक को यात्रा भत्ता दिया जाएगा। अधिकतम 400 रुपए देय होगा।

